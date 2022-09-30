Read full article on original website
Sports » Latest News
Let’s look back at Bartlesville fall sports, as BHS volleyball has its second-to-last match of the regular season on Tuesday night. Bartlesville travels to Union. The Redhawks are 18-13 on the year and are No. 11 in the state. BHS stands at 17-15 with Tuesday's match and a home contest against Owasso before the playoffs begin.
BHS Softball Heads to Regionals
Bartlesville High softball will travel to Jenks on Wednesday afternoon for a first round 6A Regional matchup against Ponca City. The Bruins stand at 16-16 on the season. Bartlesville finished in a tie for fourth place in its 6A-District 3. There are only two seniors and four juniors on this...
Bartlesville Begins Basketball Practice
Saturday marked the official start of another sports season in the state of Oklahoma. High school basketball practice started throughout the state on October 1. At Bartlesville High, about 13 guys practiced in the old Phillip’s Gymnasium for just over two hours on Saturday morning. BHS will return three starters off a team that went 12-11 a season ago.
Struggling Caney Valley Looks on to Vinita
The Caney Valley Trojans are coming off technical back-to-back bye weeks after the Nowata forfeit, and their actual bye week last week. The Trojans have had time to work on some things that they have struggled with this season. Trojan Head Coach Stephen Mitchell talks about the fine tunings they’ve...
Pawhuska Football, Pioneer Woman Hosting First Race for a Cure
Pawhuska Football and the Pioneer Woman is hosting a Race for a Cure Oct. 8. Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy on the event. The Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. at the High School. You can sign up for the races here. https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Pawhuska/ThePioneerWomanRaceForACure5k.
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County
A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
GUNSMOKE! This Weekend on the Unity Square Green Stage
From The Midsummer Night’s Dream team comes GUNSMOKE!. Producers Alan Gentges and Diane Gentges, and Director, Shelby Brammer present a new show on the Unity Square Green Stage opening Thursday, October 6th. This production features timeless stories of young America as it moved West, with the incorruptible Marshal Matt...
Airstreams Take Over Downtown Bartlesville
Dozens of Airstream trailers took over downtown Bartlesville over the weekend, as the Airstreams at the Price" wrapped up on Sunday morning. Hundreds walked through the unique trailers parked around the Price Tower, with most of Dewey Avenue lined with Airstreams. Airstream owner and enthusiast David Dowse, from Texas, says...
Blue Whale of Catoosa Turns 50
Fifty years ago, a man decided to surprise his wife with a little blue whale as an anniversary gift. Now, the Blue Whale of Catoosa is having its own anniversary -- 50 years. Hugh Davis started the Blue Whale back in 1970 but it would take two years to complete it. Davis mad-crafted every inch of it out of concrete and rebar. The project grew from a little to a large structure -- big enough for a tall man to walk into its mouth and out of its tail. The tail was fashioned over a dock where the family could keep a dinghy boat for fishing in their pond. Although it was on private property, it quickly became a site for travelers along Route 66. In 1988, it fell into disrepair but by the early 2000s, the Davis descendents had brought it back to its original glory and added more safety features to it for visiters. They also set up a little park next to it for picnickers.
Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County
A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
Billie Roane for Ward 4 on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Incumbent Ward 4 City Councilor Billie Roane appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday. Roane was appointed to the vacant seat by the Council in April 2021, two months after former vice mayor Alan Gentges stepped down to pursue a position as the Bartlesville municipal judge. She was selected from a group of seven Ward 4 candidates who expressed interest and completed an interview process.
Bartlesville City Hall Meeting over Pride event
The monthly Bartlesville City Hall meeting was held Monday night Oct. 3rd. The meeting covered several topics over a two hour span, but most notably that of the fallout of the Pride event, or more specifically the drag show part of the event that was held in Unity Square last month.
Dewey Public Schools Gets A+ Audit Report Card
The Dewey Public School Board of Education received some news at their October 3 regular monthly meeting that had them smiling. A recent audit was completed by the firm of Bledsoe, Hewett & Gullekson, CPAs and Eric Bledsoe, Senior Partner at the firm, presented a 37-page "report card" on the various items required by municipal. state, and federal mandates for an audit. Overall, Bledsoe said the Dewey Public Schools exceeded expectations and requirements, giving them an A+ on their report.
Roofer Convicted of Fraud in Osage & Kay Counties
Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.
4H Students Guests of Washington County Commissioners for Proclaimation
At the October 3 meeting of the Washington County Commissioners, three members of county 4H Clubs were guests of the Commissioners as the county proclaimed October 2-8 as NATIONAL 4H WEEK for 2022. Club members Jancie Cantroll (President of the Mutual 4H Club), Lydia Daniels (Reporter for Mutual 4H Club),...
Stitt Says Abortion Law Could Be Changed
At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Bridge
The Nowata County Commissioners met (this) Monday morning and approved several items on the meeting docket. Most notably that of the Engineering Design plans to replace Bridge 45 over Wolf Creek. It was approved by Head Chairman Burke LaRue, Vice Chairman Troy Friddle, and member Timmie Benson. The regularly scheduled...
Osage Co. Commissioners Meeting Update Oct. 3
The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly Monday meeting and tabled two items on their agendas. One of the items tabled involved with Title 60 Trust Authority to upkeep, take care of maintenance and administration of the Osage Co. Jail. The other item tabled was to approve and sign...
Timeline for Sunset Industrial Park & Airport Up in Air
Now that the waiting is over and funding from ARPA and PREP have been approved for the infrastructure changes to the Sunset Manufacturing Center, including the Bartlesville Airport aerospace hangers, th Bartlesville Development Authority will begin working on a strategic plan to carry out the improvements. Chris Bathelder, Vice President...
