Fifty years ago, a man decided to surprise his wife with a little blue whale as an anniversary gift. Now, the Blue Whale of Catoosa is having its own anniversary -- 50 years. Hugh Davis started the Blue Whale back in 1970 but it would take two years to complete it. Davis mad-crafted every inch of it out of concrete and rebar. The project grew from a little to a large structure -- big enough for a tall man to walk into its mouth and out of its tail. The tail was fashioned over a dock where the family could keep a dinghy boat for fishing in their pond. Although it was on private property, it quickly became a site for travelers along Route 66. In 1988, it fell into disrepair but by the early 2000s, the Davis descendents had brought it back to its original glory and added more safety features to it for visiters. They also set up a little park next to it for picnickers.

CATOOSA, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO