Unidentified body found in storm water drainpipe in Athens

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
The decomposing body of a man was found Thursday in a drainage pipe near a condominium complex off West Broad Street, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The body was found shortly after 11 a.m. by a person associated with the property and a contractor who was at the location to access damage to the drainage pipe, according to the report.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Friday that an autopsy has been ordered on the body, believed to be that of a man. He said the body carried no identification.

The body, which showed skeletal remains, was at the end of the pipe near the Middle Oconee River, according to the report.

Athens Banner-Herald

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

