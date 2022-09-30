Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that’s part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
sweetwaternow.com
OPINION: Greater Little Mountain Coalition Wants Area to Remain Protected
This editorial was written and submitted by Amelia Howe, Trout Unlimited Wyoming Field Manager and Greater Little Mountain Coalition Member. OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Takes Steps Towards Replacing Detention Center Security System
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is in the process of choosing a company to replace the security control and video surveillance system at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. After conducting a mandatory walkthrough of the facility, in which 13 vendors showed up, six vendors submitted proposals to replace the...
sweetwaternow.com
VFW, American Legion Seek Funding for Columbarium at Green River Cemetery
GREEN RIVER — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2321 and the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 have been collecting donations for a new columbarium for veterans at the Riverview Cemetery. VFW Commander Jim Shoemaker addressed the Green River City Council Tuesday night to see if the...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team
ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
sweetwaternow.com
County Commission to Proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will proclaim the month of October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during its regularly scheduled meeting. The Commission will meet Tuesday, October 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. According to the proclamation, on average, nearly 20 people per...
Wyoming Sheriff’s Dept. To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off cars on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's according to a post on the agency's website. The post says the cars up for bid include the following:. 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108) - 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River City Council to Make Multiple Proclamations
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will make four different proclamations during its meeting Tuesday night. The Council will meet Tuesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The first proclamation will be for declaring October 2022 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to...
sweetwaternow.com
Rosemary Callas (October 18, 1937 – September 22, 2022)
Rosemary Callas, 84, passed away on September 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mrs. Callas was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born October 18, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Corona and Colomba Yadavito Corona. Mrs. Callas attended schools in Rock Springs and she...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 3 – October 4, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Residents Can Register for Community Emergency Response Team Training
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Department of Homeland Security division announced an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training opportunity for interested volunteers. CERT training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of...
sweetwaternow.com
Partly Sunny With a High Near 64
A stubborn upper level low will bring another day of scattered showers and t-storms; mainly over northern Wyoming and Sweetwater County. A drying trend will begin Monday; with mainly dry weather returning for Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then isolated showers and...
sweetwaternow.com
RS Recreation Board Recommends Allowing Dogs in More Parks
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Board is asking city officials to consider opening more city parks for residents to walk their leashed dogs. “After having many discussions and visiting with city staff, we felt that allowing dogs on leashes in other city parks would be a benefit,” Parks and Recreation Board President Bill Legerski said in a letter to the City.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton rallies but falls to Rock Springs
RIVERTON – As Homecoming week started to come to a close this past week at Riverton High School the Rock Springs volleyball team traveled to the Wolverines’ gymnasium to take on the young Lady Wolverines team. The match would start in the Lady Wolverines’ favor as they won...
