Rock Springs, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that’s part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

OPINION: Greater Little Mountain Coalition Wants Area to Remain Protected

This editorial was written and submitted by Amelia Howe, Trout Unlimited Wyoming Field Manager and Greater Little Mountain Coalition Member.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Rock Springs, WY
Government
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team

ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Green River City Council to Make Multiple Proclamations

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will make four different proclamations during its meeting Tuesday night. The Council will meet Tuesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The first proclamation will be for declaring October 2022 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Rosemary Callas (October 18, 1937 – September 22, 2022)

Rosemary Callas, 84, passed away on September 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mrs. Callas was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born October 18, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Corona and Colomba Yadavito Corona. Mrs. Callas attended schools in Rock Springs and she...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 3 – October 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Residents Can Register for Community Emergency Response Team Training

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Department of Homeland Security division announced an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training opportunity for interested volunteers. CERT training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Partly Sunny With a High Near 64

A stubborn upper level low will bring another day of scattered showers and t-storms; mainly over northern Wyoming and Sweetwater County. A drying trend will begin Monday; with mainly dry weather returning for Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then isolated showers and...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RS Recreation Board Recommends Allowing Dogs in More Parks

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Board is asking city officials to consider opening more city parks for residents to walk their leashed dogs. “After having many discussions and visiting with city staff, we felt that allowing dogs on leashes in other city parks would be a benefit,” Parks and Recreation Board President Bill Legerski said in a letter to the City.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton rallies but falls to Rock Springs

RIVERTON – As Homecoming week started to come to a close this past week at Riverton High School the Rock Springs volleyball team traveled to the Wolverines’ gymnasium to take on the young Lady Wolverines team. The match would start in the Lady Wolverines’ favor as they won...
RIVERTON, WY

