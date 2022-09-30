Orientation pinwheels in primary visual cortex of a highly visual marsupial

Read full article on original website
Related
Americans' Addiction to Parking Lots Is Bad for the Climate. California Wants to End It
A change to planning laws in California stands to weaken the car's grip on U.S. cities.
Science Focus
Superagers have super-sized neurons in the area of the brain responsible for memory
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Some of us stay mentally sharp well into our 80s, it could be thanks to the size of our brain cells. Superagers have long been a mystery to scientists. Despite being in their 80s they...
Nature.com
Spent media analysis suggests cultivated meat media will require species and cell type optimization
Cell culture media design is perhaps the most significant hurdle currently facing the commercialization of cultivated meat as an alternative source of dietary protein. Since media optimization for a specific culture system requires a significant amount of effort and investment, a major question remaining is whether media formulations can be easily shared across multiple production schemes for cells of different species and lineages. Here, we perform spent medium analysis to compare the specific nutrient utilization of primary embryonic chicken muscle precursor cells and fibroblasts to the murine C2C12 myoblast cell line. We demonstrate that these related cell types have significantly different nutrient utilization patterns collectively and on a per-cell basis, and that many components of conventional media do not appear to be depleted by the cells. Namely, glucose was not consumed as rapidly nor as completely by the chicken muscle precursors compared to other cells overall, and there were significant differences in specific consumption rates for several other key nutrients over the first day of culture. Ultimately, our results indicate that no one medium is likely ideal and cost effective to culture multiple cell types and that novel methods to streamline media optimization efforts will be important for the industry to develop.
Nature.com
Early infancy growth, body composition and type of feeding in late and moderate preterms
Late and moderate preterm (LMPT) infants are at risk for adverse later life outcomes. We determined the association between feeding method at enrolment and growth and body composition of LMPT infants until 3 months corrected age (3mCA). Methods. Infants born between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation (n"‰="‰107) were enrolled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Aortic pressure-only wave separation analysis in adolescents: accuracy and associations with left ventricular mass index
Early-life exposure to high blood pressure (BP) is associated with cardiovascular target organ damage but not all BP-related risk is attributable to systolic and diastolic BP alone. In adolescence, aortic wave separation (WS) parameters are associated with increased left ventricular mass index (LVMI) but this approach is limited by the requirement for aortic flow measurements. Several methods for estimating the aortic flow waveform from pressure waveforms have emerged, but their accuracy and associations with LVMI have never been tested in adolescents, which was the aim of our study. Carotid pressure waveforms were acquired by tonometry from 58 adolescents (age 16"‰Â±"‰1.5 years, 59% female). Measured (aortic) flow and LVMI were acquired via 2D echocardiography. Three pressure-only approximations of aortic flow were synthesized, including triangular, excess, and individualized-physiologic flow. A 4th aortic flow (average flow) was approximated from the average of all 58 measured flow waveforms. Forward (Pf) and backward (Pb) pressure and reflection magnitude (Rm) were derived from WS analysis. The individualized-physiologic flow produced the best approximations of Pf (mean difference"‰Â±"‰SD, âˆ’0.15"‰Â±"‰2.38"‰mmHg), Pb (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.25"‰mmHg), and Rm (0.01"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰mmHg). Pf derived using measured, individualized-physiologic, and average flow, was similarly associated with LVMI adjusting for age, brachial systolic BP, cardiac output, and BMI (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.03 all). Pb derived using all flow waveforms was associated with LVMI and all associations yielded similar effect estimates. Of the estimated flow waveforms, individualized-physiologic flow yielded the best approximation of WS parameters and may provide important physiological and clinical insight among adolescents.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Nature.com
Th1/Th2 polarization of peripheral immune response in atherothrombotic and cardioembolic stroke: a prospective study
Compelling evidence suggest a key role of immune system in the development and progression of ischemic stroke. Although the balance between proinflammatory CD4"‰+"‰T helper (Th)-1 lymphocytes, expressing T-bet transcription factor, and anti-inflammatory Th2 cells expressing GATA3 seems to influence the outcome in experimental stroke, the role of peripheral immune response in acute stroke patients is poorly understood. We aimed to evaluate the peripheral Th1/Th2 balance in acute atherothrombotic (ATHS) and cardioembolic stroke (CES) patients and in age- and sex-matched healthy subjects. Using flow cytometry, we analyzed the percentage of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells and CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells from peripheral blood of ATHS and CES patients (2,4 and 7Â days after stroke onset). Patients and controls were screened for infectious conditions, autoimmune, inflammatory, or cancerous diseases. On day 2 circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells were significantly higher in stroke patients compared to controls, and in ATHS compared to CES and controls. On day 7, we observed a significant increase of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells in both ATHS and CES patients compared to baseline. No difference was observed in circulating CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells among ATHS, CES patients, and controls. These data suggest that circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells could be useful marker indicating atherothrombotic genesis of stroke and provide new insight into the peripheral adaptive immune response in acute stroke.
Nature.com
Data-driven analysis of a validated risk score for ovarian cancer identifies clinically distinct patterns during follow-up and treatment
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and due to late detection prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival of 30"“50%. Novel biomarkers are needed to reduce diagnostic surgery and enable detection of early-stage cancer by population screening. We have previously developed a risk score based on an 11-biomarker plasma protein assay to distinguish benign tumors (cysts) from malignant ovarian cancer in women with adnexal ovarian mass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
The phenotypic spectrum and genotype-phenotype correlations in 106 patients with variants in major autism gene CHD8
CHD8, a major autism gene, functions in chromatin remodelling and has various roles involving several biological pathways. Therefore, unsurprisingly, previous studies have shown that intellectual developmental disorder with autism and macrocephaly (IDDAM), the syndrome caused by pathogenic variants in CHD8, consists of a broad range of phenotypic abnormalities. We collected and reviewed 106 individuals with IDDAM, including 36 individuals not previously published, thus enabling thorough genotype"“phenotype analyses, involving the CHD8 mutation spectrum, characterization of the CHD8 DNA methylation episignature, and the systematic analysis of phenotypes collected in Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO). We identified 29 unique nonsense, 25 frameshift, 24 missense, and 12 splice site variants. Furthermore, two unique inframe deletions, one larger deletion (exons 26"“28), and one translocation were observed. Methylation analysis was performed for 13 patients, 11 of which showed the previously established episignature for IDDAM (85%) associated with CHD8 haploinsufficiency, one analysis was inconclusive, and one showing a possible gain-of-function signature instead of the expected haploinsufficiency signature was observed. Consistent with previous studies, phenotypical abnormalities affected multiple organ systems. Many neurological abnormalities, like intellectual disability (68%) and hypotonia (29%) were observed, as well as a wide variety of behavioural abnormalities (88%). Most frequently observed behavioural problems included autism spectrum disorder (76%), short attention span (32%), abnormal social behaviour (31%), sleep disturbance (29%) and impaired social interactions (28%). Furthermore, abnormalities in the digestive (53%), musculoskeletal (79%) and genitourinary systems (18%) were noted. Although no significant difference in severity was observed between males and females, individuals with a missense variant were less severely affected. Our study provides an extensive review of all phenotypic abnormalities in patients with IDDAM and provides clinical recommendations, which will be of significant value to individuals with a pathogenic variant in CHD8, their families, and clinicians as it gives a more refined insight into the clinical and molecular spectrum of IDDAM, which is essential for accurate care and counselling.
Freethink
Study finds a striking difference between neurons of humans and other mammals
Neurons communicate with each other via electrical impulses, which are produced by ion channels that control the flow of ions such as potassium and sodium. In a surprising new finding, MIT neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much smaller number of these channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals.
Nature.com
Association between testosterone levels andÂ bone mineral density in females aged 40"“60Â years from NHANES 2011"“2016
Growing evidence indicates that testosterone is a conspicuous marker for assessing male bone mineral density (BMD). However, research regarding testosterone levels and BMD is sparse and controversial for females. Hence, we aimed to investigate the association between testosterone levels and BMD among adult females aged 40"“60Â years in the United States. In this cross-sectional study, all participants were part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2011"“2016). A weighted general linear model was used to estimate the association between testosterone levels and lumbar BMD. Age, race, income level, education level, body mass index (BMI), blood urea nitrogen (BUN) level, serum uric acid (UA) level, serum calcium (Ca) level, serum phosphorus (P) level, the use of oral contraceptive pills, the use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), smoking status, drinking status, and the use of corticosteroids were adjusted using a weighted multiple regression model. Subgroup analyses were performed using the same regression model. We included 2198 female participants in the study, and testosterone levels were positively associated with lumbar BMD after adjusting for all the covariates (Î²"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI 0.31, 1.93). In subgroup analyses, the associations in the fourth quartile of testosterone levels were stronger for the participants aged 40"“50Â years old (quartile 4, Î²"‰="‰42.92, 95% CI 7.53, 78.30 vs. quartile 1) and 50 to 60-year-old (quartile 4, Î²"‰="‰32.41, 95% CI 0.14, 64.69 vs. quartile 1). Similar results were found in other subgroups, including subgroups for race (Non-Hispanic Black, Other), income level (income"‰â‰¤"‰1.3, income"‰>"‰3.5), education level (college or higher), BMI"‰>"‰25Â kg/m2, BUN levels"‰â‰¤"‰20Â mg/dL, UA levels"‰â‰¤"‰6Â mg/dL, Ca levels"‰â‰¤"‰10.1Â mg/dL, P levels"‰â‰¤"‰5Â mg/dL, drinking status, never smoker, never taking birth control pills, and HRT user. There was no interaction among the covariates in the association between lumbar BMD and testosterone levels (P for interaction"‰>"‰0.05). In US adult females aged 40"“60Â years, the testosterone level was a positive predictor of the lumbar BMD after adjusting for covariates.
Nature.com
Quaternary structure of patient-homogenate amplified Î±-synuclein fibrils modulates seeding of endogenous Î±-synuclein
Parkinson's disease (PD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) are progressive and unremitting neurological diseases that are neuropathologically characterized by Î±-synuclein inclusions. Increasing evidence supports the aggregation of Î±-synuclein in specific brain areas early in the disease course, followed by the spreading of Î±-synuclein pathology to multiple brain regions. However, little is known about how the structure of Î±-synuclein fibrils influence its ability to seed endogenous Î±-synuclein in recipient cells. Here, we aggregated Î±-synuclein by seeding with homogenates of PD- and MSA-confirmed brain tissue, determined the resulting Î±-synuclein fibril structures by cryo-electron microscopy, and characterized their seeding potential in mouse primary oligodendroglial cultures. The combined analysis shows that the two patient material-amplified Î±-synuclein fibrils share a similar protofilament fold but differ in their inter-protofilament interface and their ability to recruit endogenous Î±-synuclein. Our study indicates that the quaternary structure of Î±-synuclein fibrils modulates the seeding of Î±-synuclein pathology inside recipient cells. It thus provides an important advance in the quest to understand the connection between the structure of Î±-synuclein fibrils, cellular seeding/spreading, and ultimately the clinical manifestations of different synucleinopathies.
Nature.com
A comprehensive analysis of Trehalose-6-phosphate synthase (TPS) gene for salinity tolerance in chickpea (Cicer arietinum L.)
Soil salinity affects various crop cultivation but legumes are the most sensitive to salinity. Osmotic stress is the first stage of salinity stress caused by excess salts in the soil on plants which adversely affects the growth instantly. The Trehalose-6-phosphate synthase (TPS) genes play a key role in the regulation of abiotic stresses resistance from the high expression of different isoform. Selected genotypes were evaluated to estimate for salt tolerance as well as genetic variability at morphological and molecular level. Allelic variations were identified in some of the selected genotypes for the TPS gene. A comprehensive analysis of the TPS gene from selected genotypes was conducted. Presence of significant genetic variability among the genotypes was found for salinity tolerance. This is the first report of allelic variation of TPS gene from chickpea and results indicates that the SNPs present in these conserved regions may contribute largely to functional distinction. The nucleotide sequence analysis suggests that the TPS gene sequences were found to be conserved among the genotypes. Some selected genotypes were evaluated to estimate for salt tolerance as well as for comparative analysis of physiological, molecular and allelic variability for salt responsive gene Trehalose-6-Phosphate Synthase through sequence similarity. Allelic variations were identified in some selected genotypes for the TPS gene. It is found that Pusa362, Pusa1103, and IG5856 are the most salt-tolerant lines and the results indicates that the identified genotypes can be used as a reliable donor for the chickpea improvement programs for salinity tolerance.
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Nature.com
DNA methylation as a potential mediator of the association between prenatal tobacco and alcohol exposure and child neurodevelopment in a South African birth cohort
Prenatal tobacco exposure (PTE) and prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) have been associated with an increased risk of delayed neurodevelopment in children as well as differential newborn DNA methylation (DNAm). However, the biological mechanisms connecting PTE and PAE, DNAm, and neurodevelopment are largely unknown. Here we aim to determine whether differential DNAm mediates the association between PTE and PAE and neurodevelopment at 6 (N"‰="‰112) and 24 months (N"‰="‰184) in children from the South African Drakenstein Child Health Study. PTE and PAE were assessed antenatally using urine cotinine measurements and the ASSIST questionnaire, respectively. Cord blood DNAm was measured using the EPIC and 450"‰K BeadChips. Neurodevelopment (cognitive, language, motor, adaptive behavior, socioemotional) was measured using the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third Edition. We constructed methylation risk scores (MRS) for PTE and PAE and conducted causal mediation analysis (CMA) with these MRS as mediators. Next, we conducted a high-dimensional mediation analysis to identify individual CpG sites as potential mediators, followed by a CMA to estimate the average causal mediation effects (ACME) and total effect (TE). PTE and PAE were associated with neurodevelopment at 6 but not at 24 months. PTE MRS reached a prediction accuracy (R2) of 0.23 but did not significantly mediate the association between PTE and neurodevelopment. PAE MRS was not predictive of PAE (R2"‰="‰0.006). For PTE, 31 CpG sites and eight CpG sites were identified as significant mediators (ACME and TE P"‰<"‰0.05) for the cognitive and motor domains at 6 months, respectively. For PAE, 16 CpG sites and 1 CpG site were significant mediators for the motor and adaptive behavior domains at 6 months, respectively. Several of the associated genes, including MAD1L1, CAMTA1, and ALDH1A2 have been implicated in neurodevelopmental delay, suggesting that differential DNAm may partly explain the biological mechanisms underlying the relationship between PTE and PAE and child neurodevelopment.
Nature.com
Long non-coding RNA DLGAP1-AS1 modulates the development of non-small-cell lung cancer via the microRNA-193a-5p/DTL axis
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the most malignant cancers worldwide. A growing number of studies have suggested that long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) play a key role in the progression of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Here, we report a novel lncRNA DLGAP1 antisense RNA 1 (DLGAP1-AS1) that exhibits oncogenic properties in NSCLC. The lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 and denticleless protein homolog (DTL) presented upregulated expression, but microRNA-193a-5p (miR-193a-5p) showed downregulated expression in cancerous tissues of human lung samples from 48 patients with NSCLC. Partial loss of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 reduced malignant cell viability, migration, and invasion but induced apoptosis. Dual-luciferase reporter gene, RNA pull-down and RNA binding protein immunoprecipitation assays demonstrated enrichment of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 in miR-193a-5p and Argonaute 2, suggesting that lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 modulated DTL, a putative target of miR-193a-5p. We also found that restoration of miR-193a-5p rescued NSCLC cell biological functions affected by overexpression of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1. Silencing lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 was found to reduce the tumorigenesis of NSCLC cells xenografted into nude mice, which was rescued by DTL overexpression. In conclusion, our study highlights a novel regulatory network of the lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1/miR-193a-5p/DTL axis in NSCLC, providing a potential therapeutic strategy for NSCLC.
Nature.com
Neural correlates of lateral modulation and perceptual filling-in in center-surround radial sinusoidal gratings: an fMRI study
We investigated lateral modulation effects with functional magnetic resonance imaging. We presented radial sinusoidal gratings in random sequence: a scotoma grating with two arc-shaped blank regions (scotomata) in the periphery, one in the left and one in the right visual field, a center grating containing pattern only in the scotoma regions, and a full-field grating where the pattern occupied the whole screen. On each trial, one of the three gratings flickered in counterphase for 10Â s, followed by a blank period. Observers were instructed to perform a fixation task and report whether filling-in was experienced during the scotoma condition. The results showed that the blood-oxygen-level-dependent signal was reduced in areas corresponding to the scotoma regions in the full-field compared to the center condition in V1 to V3 areas, indicating a lateral inhibition effect when the surround was added to the center pattern. The univariate analysis results showed no difference between the filling-in and no-filling-in trials. However, multivariate pattern analysis results showed that classifiers trained on activation pattern in V1 to V3 could differentiate between filling-in and no-filling-in trials, suggesting that the neural activation pattern in visual cortex correlated with the subjective percept.
TechCrunch
The rise of product-led growth is creating opportunities for startups
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Enabling product-led growth. SaaS companies that adopt product-led growth — as more and more do — often have...
Nature.com
Machine learning-based risk factor analysis of adverse birth outcomes in very low birth weight infants
This study aimed to analyze major predictors of adverse birth outcomes in very low birth weight (VLBW) infants including particulate matter concentration (PM10), using machine learning and the national prospective cohort. Data consisted of 10,423 VLBW infants from the Korean Neonatal Network database during January 2013"“December 2017. Five adverse birth outcomes were considered as the dependent variables, i.e., gestational age less than 28Â weeks, gestational age less than 26Â weeks, birth weight less than 1000Â g, birth weight less than 750Â g and small-for-gestational age. Thirty-three predictors were included and the artificial neural network, the decision tree, the logistic regression, the NaÃ¯ve Bayes, the random forest and the support vector machine were used for predicting the dependent variables. Among the six prediction models, the random forest had the best performance (accuracy 0.79, area under the receiver-operating-characteristic curve 0.72). According to the random forest variable importance, major predictors of adverse birth outcomes were maternal age (0.2131), birth-month (0.0767), PM10 month (0.0656), sex (0.0428), number of fetuses (0.0424), primipara (0.0395), maternal education (0.0352), pregnancy-induced hypertension (0.0347), chorioamnionitis (0.0336) and antenatal steroid (0.0318). In conclusion, adverse birth outcomes had strong associations with PM10 month as well as maternal and fetal factors.
Nature.com
A randomized placebo-controlled trial of convalescent plasma for adults hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia
Passive immunotherapy with convalescent plasma may be the only available agent during the early phases of a pandemic. Here, we report safety and efficacy of high-titer convalescent plasma for COVID-19 pneumonia. Double-blinded randomized multicenter placebo-controlled trial of adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The intervention was COVID-19 convalescent plasma and placebo was saline allocated 2:1. The primary outcome was clinical status 14Â days after the intervention evaluated on a clinical ordinal scale. The trial was registered at ClinicalTrials.Gov, NCT04345289, 14/04/2020. The CCAP-2 trial was terminated prematurely due to futility. Of 147 patients randomized, we included 144 patients in the modified intention-to-treat population. The ordinal clinical status 14Â days post-intervention was comparable between treatment groups (odds ratio (OR) 1.41, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.72"“2.09). Results were consistent when evaluating clinical progression on an individual level 14Â days after intervention (OR 1.09; 95% CI 0.46"“1.73). No significant differences in length of hospital stay, admission to ICU, frequency of severe adverse events or all-cause mortality during follow-up were found between the intervention and the placebo group. Infusion of convalescent plasma did not influence clinical progression, survival or length of hospitalization in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
Comments / 0