healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
NIH Director's Blog
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
Nature.com
Leveraging network structure in nonlinear control
Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last twenty years, dynamic modeling of biomolecular networks has exploded in popularity. Many of the classical tools for understanding dynamical systems are unwieldy in the highly nonlinear, poorly constrained, high-dimensional systems that often arise from these modeling efforts. Understanding complex biological systems is greatly facilitated by purpose-built methods that leverage common features of such models, such as local monotonicity, interaction graph sparsity, and sigmoidal kinetics. Here, we review methods for controlling the systems of ordinary differential equations used to model biomolecular networks. We focus on methods that make use of the structure of the network of interactions to help inform, which variables to target for control, and highlight the computational and experimental advantages of such approaches. We also discuss the importance of nonperturbative methods in biomedical and experimental molecular biology applications, where finely tuned interventions can be difficult to implement. It is well known that feedback loops, and positive feedback loops in particular, play a major determining role in the dynamics of biomolecular networks. In many of the methods we cover here, control over system trajectories is realized by overriding the behavior of key feedback loops.
Nature.com
Recent progress in palladium-nonmetal nanostructure development for fuel cell applications
Developing highly efficient and durable electrocatalysts plays a central role in realizing a broad range of fuel cell application. Palladium (Pd)-nonmetal nanostructures, as a special class of Pd-based alloys, have exhibited diversified advantages for fuel cell reactions. In this minireview, the most recent progress in the synthesis of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures and their applications in fuel cells are reviewed. First, the merits and advantages of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures are clarified. Next, strategies for enhancing the performance of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures are summarized by demonstrating the most typical examples. It is expected that this review will generate more research interest in the development of more advanced Pd-nonmetal nanocatalysts.
Nature.com
Data-driven analysis of a validated risk score for ovarian cancer identifies clinically distinct patterns during follow-up and treatment
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and due to late detection prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival of 30"“50%. Novel biomarkers are needed to reduce diagnostic surgery and enable detection of early-stage cancer by population screening. We have previously developed a risk score based on an 11-biomarker plasma protein assay to distinguish benign tumors (cysts) from malignant ovarian cancer in women with adnexal ovarian mass.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
ajmc.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Are Not Impacted by Baseline Renal Function, Study Finds
Renal outcomes and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy efficacy were unaffected by baseline renal status in a cohort of patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, but acute kidney injury during treatment was associated with worse clinical outcomes. Baseline renal function did not impact clinical outcomes for patients treated...
getnews.info
Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies | Astellas (fezolinetant), Acer Therapeutics (pharmacokinetics)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 9+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 9+ pipeline drugs in the Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Nature.com
Manipulation of time-dependent multicolour evolution of X-ray excited afterglow in lanthanide-doped fluoride nanoparticles
External manipulation of emission colour is of significance for scientific research and applications, however, the general stimulus-responsive colour modulation method requires both stringent control of microstructures and continously adjustment of particular stimuli conditions. Here, we introduce pathways to manipulate the kinetics of time evolution of both intensity and spectral characteristics of X-ray excited afterglow (XEA) by regioselective doping of lanthanide activators in core-shell nanostructures. Our work reported here reveals the following phenomena: 1. The XEA intensities of multiple lanthanide activators are significantly enhanced via incorporating interstitial Na+ ions inside the nanocrystal structure. 2. The XEA intensities of activators exhibit diverse decay rates in the core and the shell and can largely be tuned separately, which enables us to realize a series of core@shell NPs featuring distinct time-dependent afterglow colour evolution. 3. A core/multi-shell NP structure can be designed to simultaneously generate afterglow, upconversion and downshifting to realize multimode time-dependent multicolour evolutions. These findings can promote the development of superior XEA and plentiful spectral manipulation, opening up a broad range of applications ranging from multiplexed biosensing, to high-capacity information encryption, to multidimensional displays and to multifunctional optoelectronic devices.
Nature.com
COLONOMICS - integrative omics data of one hundred paired normal-tumoral samples from colon cancer patients
Colonomics is a multi-omics dataset that includes 250 samples: 50 samples from healthy colon mucosa donors and 100 paired samples from colon cancer patients (tumor/adjacent). From these samples, Colonomics project includes data from genotyping, DNA methylation, gene expression, whole exome sequencing and micro-RNAs (miRNAs) expression. It also includes data from copy number variation (CNV) from tumoral samples. In addition, clinical data from all these samples is available. The aims of the project were to explore and integrate these datasets to describe colon cancer at molecular level and to compare normal and tumoral tissues. Also, to improve screening by finding biomarkers for the diagnosis and prognosis of colon cancer. This project has its own website including four browsers allowing users to explore Colonomics datasets. Since generated data could be reuse for the scientific community for exploratory or validation purposes, here we describe omics datasets included in the Colonomics project as well as results from multi-omics layers integration.
getnews.info
Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Incyte, Transgene, Ocellaris, Roche, Exelixis, Sensei, SOTIO Biotech, Merck, Morphogenesis
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 13+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. As per DelveInsight, the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size is anticipated to...
hcplive.com
Chronic HCV Patients do not Have Significant Gut Microbiota Differences
The investigators found minor differences in the microbial community structure between the control group and the chronic HCV group. There is not much differences in gut microbiota between patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and healthy control individuals. A team, led by Pao-Yuan Huang, Division of Hepato-gastroenterology, Department of...
Nature.com
BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis through BMP receptor 2-mediated SMAD1/5 activation
Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) is highly overexpressed in human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and correlates with tumor stage and metastatic burden. Although several lines of evidence suggest that BMP2 promotes cell migration and invasiveness in vitro, the in vivo role of BMP2 in the metastasis of lung adenocarcinoma cells remains less well understood. Here, we revealed that BMP2 is highly overexpressed in lung adenocarcinoma patients with lymph node metastasis compared with patients without lymph node metastasis. Using an in vivo orthotopic mouse model, we clearly demonstrated that BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis. The depletion of BMP2 or its receptor BMPR2 significantly reduced cell migration and invasiveness. We further identified that BMP2/BMPR2-mediated cell migration involves the activation of the SMAD1/5/8 signaling pathway, independent of the KRAS signaling pathway. Significantly, the depletion of SMAD1/5/8 or the inhibition of SMAD1/5/8 by LDN193189 inhibitor significantly reduced cell migration. These findings show that BMP2 promotes NSCLC metastasis, indicating that targeting the BMP2 signaling pathway may represent a potential therapeutic strategy for treating patients with metastatic NSCLC.
ajmc.com
Cemiplimab Shows Improved PFS, Comparable OS to Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
In the absence of a head-to-head trial, the researchers compiled data from randomized controlled trials of the 2 PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with advanced disease and PD-L1 ≥ 50%. Cemiplimab may yield more favorable outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death-ligand (PD-L1)...
Nature.com
Functional connectivity of brain networks with three monochromatic wavelengths: a pilot study using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging
Exposure to certain monochromatic wavelengths can affect non-visual brain regions. Growing research indicates that exposure to light can have a positive impact on health-related problems such as spring asthenia, circadian rhythm disruption, and even bipolar disorders and Alzheimer's. However, the extent and location of changes in brain areas caused by exposure to monochromatic light remain largely unknown. This pilot study (N"‰="‰7) using resting-state functional magnetic resonance shows light-dependent functional connectivity patterns on brain networks. We demonstrated that 1Â min of blue, green, or red light exposure modifies the functional connectivity (FC) of a broad range of visual and non-visual brain regions. Largely, we observed: (i) a global decrease in FC in all the networks but the salience network after blue light exposure, (ii) a global increase in FC after green light exposure, particularly noticeable in the left hemisphere, and (iii) a decrease in FC on attentional networks coupled with a FC increase in the default mode network after red light exposure. Each one of the FC patterns appears to be best arranged to perform better on tasks associated with specific cognitive domains. Results can be relevant for future research on the impact of light stimulation on brain function and in a variety of health disciplines.
science.org
Regulation of autoimmune disease progression by Pik3ip1 through metabolic reprogramming in T cells and therapeutic implications
Metabolic alterations could profoundly affect immune functions and influence the progression and outcome of autoimmune diseases. However, the detailed mechanisms and their therapeutic potential remain to be defined. Here, we show that phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase interacting protein 1 (Pik3ip1), a newly identified negative immune regulator, is notably down-regulated in several major autoimmune diseases through a previously unidentified mechanism mediated by interleukin-21/p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase/a disintegrin and metalloprotease-17 (ADAM17) pathway. Down-regulation of Pik3ip1 in T cells causes a major metabolic shift from oxidative phosphorylation toward aerobic glycolysis, leading to their overactivation and aggressive disease progression in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) mouse model. Suppression of hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (Hif1α) or pharmacologic inhibition of glycolysis could reverse these phenotypes and largely mitigate EAE severity. Our study reveals a previously unrecognized role of Pik3ip1 in metabolic regulation that substantially affects the inflammatory loop in the autoimmune setting and identifies the Pik3ip1/Hif1α/glycolysis axis as a potential therapeutic target for treatment of autoimmune diseases.
gcimagazine.com
Comprehensive Clinical Study Validates Efficacy of DefenAge Body Cream
DefenAge Skincare announced the result of a new comprehensive clinical study of the line's 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream with Age-Repair Defensins. Propiertary to DefenAge, Defensin-molecules are capable of reactivating latent LGR6 stem cells in the basal layer of the skin. The study, entitled the "Impact of Defensins-Containing Body Cream on Skin Composition" and was published by the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. It concluded that when applied topically, these molecules can visibly reduce signs of aging (including loss of hydration and elasticity) and increase skin thickness.
physiciansweekly.com
A Novel Microbiome Signature in Gastric Cancer
It is speculated that the microbiome plays an important role in the oncogenic process. Helicobacter pylori is a proven class I carcinogen in gastric cancer (GC). The intratumoral microbiome, however, is home to several microbes that play critical roles in GC development and progression. Here, researchers described the whole range of GC microorganisms and separated them into several molecular classes. They built a bioinformatics pipeline for analyzing the microbiome that can be used with any next-generation sequencing system. Alpha diversity and enrichment microbiome profiles were constructed for two large, demographically different cohorts: the internal Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) cohort and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) cohort. A total of 520 GC samples were compared to some nonmalignant tissue samples taken from the area around tumors. There are distinct microbiome differences amongst GC molecular subtypes. Overall, microbial diversity was lower in GC samples in the MSKCC and TCGA cohorts compared to nonmalignant samples (P<0.05). There was a statistically significant (P<0.05) increase in the relative abundance of Helicobacter, Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Prevotella, and Bacteroides in GC samples compared to nonmalignant tissue. When compared to other GC molecular subtypes, GC with a high level of microsatellite instability displayed a very specific kind of microbial enrichment. The microbiome of GC patients exhibited unique patterns of microbial diversity and species enrichment. Given the wide range of GC disease development and therapeutic response, deciphering distinct microbial fingerprints will pave the way for investigating important microbial targets for treatment.
scitechdaily.com
“Liquid Biopsy” – Cost-Effective Early-Cancer Detection From Cell-Free DNA in Blood Samples
Research led by UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center tests a cost-effective approach to early-cancer detection from cell-free DNA in blood samples. Early detection remains paramount to successfully treating many cancers. A growing research focal point is early detection via cell-free DNA (cfDNA) circulating in the bloodstream – the so-called “liquid biopsy.” However, using this method to detect cancer at its early stages has been challenging due to the genetic diversity of cancer and low tumor concentrations in DNA blood fragments.
