Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dow scores its best day since June as U.S. stocks claw back from a brutal September
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest one-day advance in more than three months on Monday, as investors factored in the possibility that the Federal Reserve might be forced to back away from aggressively tighter monetary policy. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up by 765.38 points,...
Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005503/en/ Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split (Graphic: Business Wire)
msn.com
Carnival stock falls to a 30-year low as losses and revenue misses keep piling up
Shares of Carnival Corp. sank to a fresh post-pandemic low Friday after the cruise operator reported yet another wider-than-expected loss and sales miss, even as capacity usage improved to 92%. The stock which was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 index plunged 23.3% to $7.03, to break below the...
msn.com
Oil Rallies Over 2% on Reports of OPEC+ Supply Cut This Week
Investing.com-- Oil prices rallied in early trade on Monday following multiple reports that the OPEC+ will decide on supply cuts during a meeting this week, as it grapples with weakening prices. London-traded Brent oil futures rose 2% to $87.23 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures jumped 2.5% to $81.45...
Comments / 0