TMZ.com

Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen

A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Robbery leads to arrest of Tulsa murder suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been wanted since May. Police said on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., three suspects, later identified as Dominique Jordan, Dorian Jordan and Raven Moya, went into Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, where they grabbed several items of clothing and left.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alleged rapist in custody after victim shoots him following attack

TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say his alleged victim shot him in the foot. Officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near MLK Boulevard and E. 56th Street N. When they arrived, officers found Wilfredo Gomez with a gunshot wound.
KTUL

Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
