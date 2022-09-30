Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen
A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
Police: Robbery leads to arrest of Tulsa murder suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been wanted since May. Police said on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., three suspects, later identified as Dominique Jordan, Dorian Jordan and Raven Moya, went into Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, where they grabbed several items of clothing and left.
Murder Suspect Arrested, 2 Others In Custody After Tulsa Armed Robbery
A murder suspect related to a homicide at a Tulsa hookah lounge is in custody after a Monday afternoon robbery, police say. Tulsa Police said Dominique Jordan was arrested with Raya Moya and Dorian Jordan after they allegedly robbed the Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall near 41st and Yale. Police...
Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly killing stepfather
Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In Connection To Shooting Death Of Teen
Tulsa Police have arrested one of the department's most wanted suspects. According to police, Dominique Jordan was wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old back in May of 2022. Police say they were called out to a hookah lounge near Admiral and Lewis and found Corlin Jones dead...
Alleged rapist in custody after victim shoots him following attack
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say his alleged victim shot him in the foot. Officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near MLK Boulevard and E. 56th Street N. When they arrived, officers found Wilfredo Gomez with a gunshot wound.
Tulsa Police Seek Help Solving 2 Open Homicide Cases
Before last Friday, the Tulsa Police Department had just two unsolved homicides cases for the whole year, now they have five. The previous cases are two murders that happened at the beginning of the year. TPD's homicide unit has a near 100% solve rate, but detectives say every year, they...
Employees arrested after Claremore police say they sold tobacco to a teenager
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Four people were arrested after Claremore police say they sold vaping products to a 16-year-old. Investigators and the teenager went into four different stores in the city. The teenager successfully bought products at three of the stores; Cali Culture, Buy-N-Bye, and Mo and Sam’s Corner.
Tulsa Police investigate after a shooting at an east Tulsa Apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after one person was shot at the Red Fox Apartments. Police at the scene confirmed to FOX23 the victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple gun sot wounds. Two people are in custody at this time, but police said they...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
Police in Tulsa said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
TPD Chief Urges Caution For Parents, Kids After McLain Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin urged parents to step up after four people were shot and a high school student died at a McLain High School football game. Police are still searching for the shooter. News On 6's Jonathan Cooper joined us live with Chief Franklin's message.
Daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney booked into jail days after stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been booked into jail days after stabbing her father, according to jail records. Jennifer Kunzweiler is facing a domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint and threatening a violent act, according to jail records.
Tulsa police ask for help identifying person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person of interest from a financial crime. Police say the person is suspected of using a stolen credit card to make $1,500 in purchases. If anyone recognizes the person, please contact Detective Shaw by...
Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
Okla. woman sentenced to life for murder in a 1999 domestic violence case may get new trial
TULSA, Okla. — The attorneys for a woman in prison for fatally shooting her ex-fiancée filed the paperwork for a Post-Conviction Relief, which they hope, will eventually free her from prison. April Rose Wilkens has spent 25 years of her life in the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center for...
Sapulpa Couple Concerned Their Daughters Abuser Could Return To Classroom
A Sapulpa couple is desperate for justice after a woman has been charged of abusing their daughter at a daycare in February. The little girl was 15 months old at the time. Sarah and William Rabe say their daughter is finally beginning to smile and be comfortable in daycare again, but it's been a long road.
Teen fatally shot at Tulsa high school; witness says everyone ‘scattered’ after hearing gunshots
A 17-year-old is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school homecoming football game. One witness described hearing several gunshots and seeing people scatter. Police are still searching for a suspect. KJRH reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
