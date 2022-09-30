TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been wanted since May. Police said on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., three suspects, later identified as Dominique Jordan, Dorian Jordan and Raven Moya, went into Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, where they grabbed several items of clothing and left.

