Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
SNAP benefit allotment increases according to household size:
Household Size Oct. 1, 2020 Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 1, 2022
1$204$250$281
2$374$459$516
3$535$658$740
4$680$835$939
5$807$992$1,116
6$969$1,190$1,339
7$1,071$1,316$1,480
8$1,224$1,504$1,691
Each additional person+ $153+ $188+$211
Source: DCFS
DCFS said the minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.
