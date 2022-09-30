Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).

SNAP benefit allotment increases according to household size:

Household Size Oct. 1, 2020 Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 1, 2022

1$204$250$281

2$374$459$516

3$535$658$740

4$680$835$939

5$807$992$1,116

6$969$1,190$1,339

7$1,071$1,316$1,480

8$1,224$1,504$1,691

Each additional person+ $153+ $188+$211

Source: DCFS

DCFS said the minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.