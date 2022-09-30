ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

By Allison Bruhl
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zjy6U_0iH5pd4E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIqDy_0iH5pd4E00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).

SNAP benefit allotment increases according to household size:

Household Size Oct. 1, 2020 Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 1, 2022

1$204$250$281

2$374$459$516

3$535$658$740

4$680$835$939

5$807$992$1,116

6$969$1,190$1,339

7$1,071$1,316$1,480

8$1,224$1,504$1,691

Each additional person+ $153+ $188+$211

Source: DCFS

DCFS said the minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.

Comments / 7

Dee
4d ago

Welfare recipients are jumping for joy while hard working people are having to budget. There is something wrong with Welfare today. It breeds to be addressed.

Reply(6)
3
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jake Wells

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery

(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

State Rep: Why Louisiana needs to eliminate the income tax

Louisiana needs hope: hope that we can turn around the fortunes of our state that is perennially at the bottom of every national ranking. The stakes are high. If Louisiana was just average in the country, we would all live four years longer and get a 33% raise. Eliminating the income tax is the kind of bold action we need to close that gap.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Business Economics
Calcasieu Parish News

SNAP Monthly Maximum Benefit and Monthly Income Restrictions Increased by USDA

SNAP Monthly Maximum Benefit and Monthly Income Restrictions Increased by USDA. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (LADCFS) announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning October 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Remax

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Remax Agent Mark Sisk joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Mark discusses what is currently happening in the real estate market. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Samantha Kolokouris with Marie’s Medical joins Ashley Doughty in the studio for Louisiana Living. Samantha showcases some of the shoes available in store for the fall. If you would like a closer look at these shoes, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy