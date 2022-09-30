cDC1 coordinate innate and adaptive responses in the omentum required for T cell priming and memory

Read full article on original website
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
Digital Collegian
'Bionic Pancreas' Could Make Life Easier for People With Type 1 Diabetes
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found. Among adults and children with type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
Nature.com
RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt signaling mediates tumor progression and chemoresistance in gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma
Gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma (GNEC), a heterogeneous group of neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) derived from gastric neuroendocrine cells, has been shown to be more aggressive and chemoresistant in gastric cancer, which contributes to the poor prognosis. We analysed transcriptome profiles of tumor/non-tumor tissue from GNEC patients and GNEC cell lines to explore the underlying mechanisms. Our results suggest a critical role for synaptosomal-associated protein 25 kDa (SNAP25) in GNEC. SNAP25 was found to stabilize Akt via modulating its monoubiquitination. We further identified RUN domain containing 3A (RUNDC3A) as an upstream molecule that regulates SNAP25 expression, which is associated with tumor progression and chemoresistance in GNECs. Moreover, these findings were extended into multiple NENs including neuroendocrine carcinomas in the intestinal tract, lungs and pancreas. Identifying the RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt axis in NENs may provide a novel insight into the potential therapeutic target for patients with NENs.
Nature.com
Exosomal miR-328 originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression
Osseous metastases of pulmonary carcinoma and the detailed mechanisms remain unclear, and the effects of exosomes (Exos) originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells in this process have received a lot of attentions. Our study revealed that the Exos secreted from A549 cells (A549-Exos) enhanced osteoclastogenesis and osseous resorption in vitro. In addition, A549-Exos showed a targeted effect on bones to enhance osseous resorption in vivo. A549-exosomal miR-328 enhanced osseous resorption via downregulating neuropilin 2 (Nrp-2) expression, and A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors suppressed osseous resorption in vivo. Therefore, A549-exosomal miR-328 enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression, thus A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors can be used as a potential nanodrug for treating osseous metastases.
Nature.com
Leveraging network structure in nonlinear control
Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last twenty years, dynamic modeling of biomolecular networks has exploded in popularity. Many of the classical tools for understanding dynamical systems are unwieldy in the highly nonlinear, poorly constrained, high-dimensional systems that often arise from these modeling efforts. Understanding complex biological systems is greatly facilitated by purpose-built methods that leverage common features of such models, such as local monotonicity, interaction graph sparsity, and sigmoidal kinetics. Here, we review methods for controlling the systems of ordinary differential equations used to model biomolecular networks. We focus on methods that make use of the structure of the network of interactions to help inform, which variables to target for control, and highlight the computational and experimental advantages of such approaches. We also discuss the importance of nonperturbative methods in biomedical and experimental molecular biology applications, where finely tuned interventions can be difficult to implement. It is well known that feedback loops, and positive feedback loops in particular, play a major determining role in the dynamics of biomolecular networks. In many of the methods we cover here, control over system trajectories is realized by overriding the behavior of key feedback loops.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Study: RAGE Protein Plays Key Role in Parkinson’s Neuroinflammation
Scientists have shed new light on the interaction of toxic apha-synuclein clumps — a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease — with microglia, the brain’s immune cells. This interaction was found to be mediated by RAGE, a protein at the surface of microglia, which promoted the release of inflammatory molecules from the cells, according to a study in lab-grown cells.
Quartz
Digital artists are finding the rules change quickly
Kashtanova tells Quartz that images she owns were initially deemed problematic by Shutterstock, but then suddenly allowed back on the platform. “My [Shutterstock] images were 100% AI-generated using Midjourney. They were deleted, and then restored five hours later,” she says. The first message Shutterstock sent to Kashtanova informed her...
Nature.com
High-fat diet induces depression-like phenotype via astrocyte-mediated hyperactivation of ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens
Comorbidity exists between metabolic disorders and depressive syndrome with unclear mechanisms. To characterize the causal relationship, we adopted a 12-week high-fat diet (HFD) to induce metabolic disorder and depressive phenotypes in mice. Initially, we identified an enhanced glutamatergic input in the nucleus accumbens of HFD mice. Retrograde tracing and chemogenetic inhibition showed that the hyperactive ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens determined the exhibition of depression-like behavior in HFD mice. Using lentiviral knockdown and overexpression approaches, we proved that HFD-induced downregulation of glial glutamate transporters, GLAST and GLT-1, contributed to the observed circuit maladaptations and subsequent depression-like behaviors. Finally, we identified a potential therapeutic agent, riluzole, which could mitigate the HFD-induced behavioral deficits by normalizing the expressions of GLAST and GLT-1 and ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens. Overall, astrocyte-mediated disturbance in glutamatergic transmission underlies the metabolic disorder-related depressive syndrome and represents a therapeutic target for this subtype of depressive mood disorders.
News-Medical.net
Novel technique helps to detangle how phosphorylation regulates cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method-;single-molecule detection-;has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
Nature.com
Th1/Th2 polarization of peripheral immune response in atherothrombotic and cardioembolic stroke: a prospective study
Compelling evidence suggest a key role of immune system in the development and progression of ischemic stroke. Although the balance between proinflammatory CD4"‰+"‰T helper (Th)-1 lymphocytes, expressing T-bet transcription factor, and anti-inflammatory Th2 cells expressing GATA3 seems to influence the outcome in experimental stroke, the role of peripheral immune response in acute stroke patients is poorly understood. We aimed to evaluate the peripheral Th1/Th2 balance in acute atherothrombotic (ATHS) and cardioembolic stroke (CES) patients and in age- and sex-matched healthy subjects. Using flow cytometry, we analyzed the percentage of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells and CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells from peripheral blood of ATHS and CES patients (2,4 and 7Â days after stroke onset). Patients and controls were screened for infectious conditions, autoimmune, inflammatory, or cancerous diseases. On day 2 circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells were significantly higher in stroke patients compared to controls, and in ATHS compared to CES and controls. On day 7, we observed a significant increase of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells in both ATHS and CES patients compared to baseline. No difference was observed in circulating CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells among ATHS, CES patients, and controls. These data suggest that circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells could be useful marker indicating atherothrombotic genesis of stroke and provide new insight into the peripheral adaptive immune response in acute stroke.
targetedonc.com
Increased Molecular Understanding Informs Mantle Cell Treatment Choices
Traditionally, MCL was dichotomized based on the age of the patient and their ability to tolerate intensive therapy, [but] now we have to take into consideration biological differences across patients that go well beyond age, says Andre H. Goy, MD. The treatment paradigm for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is shifting...
Nature.com
Hide and seek with SARS-CoV-2: spike receptor-binding domain-specific memory B cells still recognize Omicron variant
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 343 (2022) Cite this article. Sokal et al. reported recently in Immunity that the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant evades recognition by 70% of anti-spike protein antibodies generated by memory B cells (MBCs) from mRNA vaccine-immunized individuals that were either or not also infected with SARS-CoV-2. Nevertheless, samples from all analyzed persons contained MBCs with neutralizing antibodies against Omicron Spike receptor-binding domain (RBD), which provide protection against this SARS-CoV-2 variant to some degree.1.
getnews.info
Alfa Chemistry Launches Mxene Materials Helping to Unlock Future Nanotechnologies
New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – As various forms of nanomaterials have captured the interest of materials science researchers and developers over the last decade, the scientific team of Alfa Chemistry steps up efforts to further enlarge its product offerings. Fairly recently, the company announced the supply of Mxene materials, an innovative type of 2D nanomaterials showing plenty of interesting properties, including high conductivity, surface area, and functionalization.
Nature.com
The phenotypic spectrum and genotype-phenotype correlations in 106 patients with variants in major autism gene CHD8
CHD8, a major autism gene, functions in chromatin remodelling and has various roles involving several biological pathways. Therefore, unsurprisingly, previous studies have shown that intellectual developmental disorder with autism and macrocephaly (IDDAM), the syndrome caused by pathogenic variants in CHD8, consists of a broad range of phenotypic abnormalities. We collected and reviewed 106 individuals with IDDAM, including 36 individuals not previously published, thus enabling thorough genotype"“phenotype analyses, involving the CHD8 mutation spectrum, characterization of the CHD8 DNA methylation episignature, and the systematic analysis of phenotypes collected in Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO). We identified 29 unique nonsense, 25 frameshift, 24 missense, and 12 splice site variants. Furthermore, two unique inframe deletions, one larger deletion (exons 26"“28), and one translocation were observed. Methylation analysis was performed for 13 patients, 11 of which showed the previously established episignature for IDDAM (85%) associated with CHD8 haploinsufficiency, one analysis was inconclusive, and one showing a possible gain-of-function signature instead of the expected haploinsufficiency signature was observed. Consistent with previous studies, phenotypical abnormalities affected multiple organ systems. Many neurological abnormalities, like intellectual disability (68%) and hypotonia (29%) were observed, as well as a wide variety of behavioural abnormalities (88%). Most frequently observed behavioural problems included autism spectrum disorder (76%), short attention span (32%), abnormal social behaviour (31%), sleep disturbance (29%) and impaired social interactions (28%). Furthermore, abnormalities in the digestive (53%), musculoskeletal (79%) and genitourinary systems (18%) were noted. Although no significant difference in severity was observed between males and females, individuals with a missense variant were less severely affected. Our study provides an extensive review of all phenotypic abnormalities in patients with IDDAM and provides clinical recommendations, which will be of significant value to individuals with a pathogenic variant in CHD8, their families, and clinicians as it gives a more refined insight into the clinical and molecular spectrum of IDDAM, which is essential for accurate care and counselling.
technologynetworks.com
Nanoplastics Can Disrupt Processes in Human Liver and Lung Cells
What happens when people unknowingly eat, drink or inhale nearly invisible pieces of plastic? Although it’s unclear what impact this really has on humans, researchers have now taken a step toward answering that question. In ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology, a team reports laboratory results indicating that tiny plastic particles could enter liver and lung cells and disrupt their regular processes, potentially causing adverse health outcomes.
hcplive.com
Chronic HCV Patients do not Have Significant Gut Microbiota Differences
The investigators found minor differences in the microbial community structure between the control group and the chronic HCV group. There is not much differences in gut microbiota between patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and healthy control individuals. A team, led by Pao-Yuan Huang, Division of Hepato-gastroenterology, Department of...
