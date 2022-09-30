Read full article on original website
Kentucky awarded $3.6 million suicide prevention grant
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KBSI) – On Sept. 29, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Commonwealth will receive a $3,675,000 Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention grant. The grant is of 10 different entities to receive the grant, which will focus on reducing suicide among residents below the age of 25.
Missouri WIC works to improve health of 80,000 Missourians each month
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Every month, more than 80,000 Missourians participate in the Missouri WIC program. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. Missouri WIC offers...
RECALL ALERT: Hy-Vee recalls select cheese products
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hy-Vee issued a voluntary recall Monday for eight products that include cheese. Old Europe Cheese Inc. notified Hy-Vee that some of its products may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The list below outlines the products that have been recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in...
Cleanup, restoration company leaves for Florida to help with hurricane response
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Hurricane Ian is one of the hardest hitting hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. Ian brought devastating destruction when it hit southwest Florida. Homes and streets are submerged from flooding along the Gulf Coast. In southeast Missouri, businesses are finding ways they can...
