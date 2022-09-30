Weekend construction to likely cause delays on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting road work in I-24 at Bell Road in Antioch this weekend and traffic delays can be expected. This construction starts Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. and should end at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

Crews will be demolishing the median wall and putting up an overhead sign at the Bell Road exit on I-24.

The traffic impact

Various traffic volume and lane reduction will cause delays in this area heading to and from Nashville along I-24. During the median demolition, two lanes in both directions will be closed. After demolition is complete, traffic on I-24 West will have one additional lane opened. However, I-24 East traffic will not see a change in lane addition following the demolition.

Alternate Routes

If you live in this area, there are many different ways to get to 24 and on to your destination toward Downtown Nashville: Antioch Pike, Murfreesboro Road, Nolensville Road.

If you need to go 24 East toward Rutherford County, you can take Nolensville Road to Burkitt Road to 24 East, or Murfreesboro Road to Old Hickory Blvd (TN 171) to 24 East.

If you are coming from Downtown Nashville to Rutherford County, you may have some traffic delays. The best alternatives (staying on the interstates): 65 South to 840 East then to 24 East, or 40 East to 840 West to 24 East. This would also work if you are coming from Murfreesboro to Nashville. There are secondary roads you can use, but drive times could be higher in peak volume.

