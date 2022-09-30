Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev Will Reportedly Stay In Jail For Two Months After His Appeal Gets Dismissed By The Court

Read full article on original website
Related
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
‘Your Parole Officer Hasn’t Even Been Born Yet,’ Sentencing Judge Tells Ohio Rapist Convicted in Toddler’s Death
A 42-year-old Ohio man on Monday learned his fate after admitting that he killed his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter five years ago. Visiting County Common Pleas Court Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove on Monday ordered Joshua D. Gurto to serve a sentence of eight years in prison for the 2017 death of young Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Inspector 'throttled boy, 16, who was filming his police station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' before arresting him as suspected terrorist'
A police inspector throttled a 16-year-old filming his station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' - and arrested him as a suspected terrorist, a court heard. Dean Gittoes, 49, is accused of assault by beating the teenage boy who was standing outside to film the police station and put it online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frail pensioner, 89, who caused motorcyclist’s death while doing a U-turn is spared jail after plea of leniency from biker’s heartbroken widow
A pensioner who caused the death of a motorcyclist while making a U-turn in his car has been spared jail after a request for leniency from the biker's widow. William Curtis, 89, said 'I don't want to drive', and appeared tearful as he sat in a wheelchair and used a hearing loop to listen to proceedings at Cambridge Crown Court.
Two Girls Shot Dead in Similar Circumstances; Two Very Different Sentences
In both instances, teenage girls were killed by teenage boys in Miami and the same court ruled that both of the killings were manslaughter.
Gangsters are jailed for murdering their pal Billy Da Kid because they organised 'ride-out' that saw him gunned down by rival gang
Three gangsters have been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend nicknamed 'Billy the Kid' following a landmark trial. Billy McCullagh, 27, was killed by gang rivals as his side's revenge ride-out ended in 'crushing defeat'. He was shot twice in the back amid a...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'
Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard. Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham...
‘Riverdale’ Actor Who Pleaded Guilty To Killing His Mom Is Worried He Could Be ‘Abused’ In Maximum Security Prison
A “Riverdale” actor who pleaded guilty to shooting his mom in the back of the head while she was playing the piano is now concerned about his own safety behind bars, according to his attorney. Vancouver-based defense attorney Chris Johnson told Fox News that 24-year-old Ryan Grantham is...
Grisly New Details Emerge In Texas Woman's Trial For Murder Of Pregnant Friend
The attorneys prosecuting a woman charged with the brutal murder of her pregnant friend have had to remind jurors that she is "mentally competent" to stand trial, even as details of her elaborate alleged lies and plots emerged. Taylor Parker, 29, is charged with the capital murder of Reagan Hancock,...
Sole survivor of Kyle Rittenhouse shooting files to change name to escape ‘right-wing lunatic’ death threats
The sole survivor out of the three men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse has filed to legally change his name as he seeks to escape the death threats “from right wing lunatics” over the high-profile case.Gage Grosskreutz, 29, filed a secret petition to change his legal name in Milwaukee court on Tuesday – more than two years on from the 2020 shooting during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.But the petition didn’t stay secret for long, with right-wing outlet Kenosha County Eye reporting on the confidential name change hours later – prompting an investigation into how the information was leaked....
Twisted Development After Bodies in Suitcases Discovery: Report
The suitcases that were stuffed with the bodies of two children and discovered after a family unknowingly purchased the contents at auction were reportedly moved between storage units a year before the remains were found. A person familiar with the storage facility in New Zealand where the bodies of a primary school-aged boy and girl were kept told Stuff that while there were dead flies and rats in the storage unit, there was no smell or cause for alarm that would alert others to the presence of the children’s bodies in the suitcases. Authorities previously have said they believe the...
Convicted killer Sue Neill-Fraser is released on parole after spending 13 years behind bars for the yacht murder of her partner
One of Australia's most infamous murder cases has taken its final turn as a convicted killer is released on parole after spending 13 years in prison for the mysterious death of her partner. Susan Neill-Fraser, 65, was convicted of murdering her partner Bob Chappell aboard their yacht, Four Winds, at...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks, authorities and a community organization said Tuesday. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the suspect took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday. “We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone,” Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department’s Facebook page. Warnke said the kidnapper took the family from a business in the city of Merced, but that he has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.
Police ledger with mugshot of woman convicted of 1917 PM murder plot to be sold
A century-old police ledger featuring a mugshot of a one-time suffragette and anti-war campaigner convicted on the evidence of a British spy of conspiring to kill the prime minister is going under the hammer.Alice Wheeldon, a women’s rights campaigner who opposed the First World War, is shown gazing from the pages of the 500-page book, alongside black and white photographs of others convicted of a host of offences between 1890-1920.Mrs Wheeldon, of Derby, was convicted of plotting to kill David Lloyd George in 1917, during the war, and was jailed for 10 years, as the ledger records.Alice Wheeldon is a...
DOJ Charges Former Baltimore Homicide Prosecutor with Illegally Obtaining Ex-Romantic Partners’ Phone Records to Stalk Them
A former Baltimore homicide prosecutor abused his power in order to stalk two of his former romantic partners, federal prosecutors alleged. Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, spent more than a decade inside the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office (BSAO), which he joined on June 1, 2009. He joined the Homicide Division in 2015, where he served until he was fired in June 18, 2021.
Two Texas brothers are facing manslaughter charges after being accused of shooting and shouting profanities at a group of migrants — killing one and injuring another: reports
The brothers were identified as Michael and Mark Sheppard and they were taken into custody earlier this week on charges in connection to the shooting.
Alabama man admits he bribed prison guard with cash to get smuggled phones, drugs
An Alabama man received a sentence of nearly three years in prison for bribing a corrections officer while awaiting a federal trial for armed bank robbery. Stanley Young, 34, from Selma, Alabama, an inmate at the Escambia County Detention Center at Brewton from January to October 2020, was being held at ECDC pending a federal trial for armed bank robbery in the Southern District of Alabama. Young was convicted of armed bank robbery and later sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger
A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
EWN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0