Fullerton, CA

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Calling All Seafood Lovers! Don’t Miss San Pedro Fish Market’s 2nd Annual ShrimpFest in Long Beach

World Famous Shrimp Trays, Foodie Influencers and Waterfront Views—Count Us In!. San Pedro Fish Market, located on the marina near Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, is best known for fresh seafood like their over-the-top World Famous Shrimp Tray. Last year’s ShrimpFest was such a success that San Pedro Fish Market is throwing yet another shrimp extravaganza this year. This year’s event is taking place just in time for National Seafood Month; join in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to sunset at this shrimp festival in Long Beach. The best of SoCal’s social influencers are coming together for something everyone loves: seafood! Register to attend today, and your name will be entered to win one of 22 World Famous Shrimp Trays at SHRIMPFEST22! There will be a $5 donation to Surfrider Foundation, and there’s a lot to expect and enjoy at this renowned foodie festival.
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing

California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to  limit  Grandma’s House of Hope’s  ability to provide  much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,”  said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
ANAHEIM, CA
Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants

“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
FULLERTON, CA
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
SEAL BEACH, CA

