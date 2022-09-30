Read full article on original website
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
localemagazine.com
Calling All Seafood Lovers! Don’t Miss San Pedro Fish Market’s 2nd Annual ShrimpFest in Long Beach
World Famous Shrimp Trays, Foodie Influencers and Waterfront Views—Count Us In!. San Pedro Fish Market, located on the marina near Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, is best known for fresh seafood like their over-the-top World Famous Shrimp Tray. Last year’s ShrimpFest was such a success that San Pedro Fish Market is throwing yet another shrimp extravaganza this year. This year’s event is taking place just in time for National Seafood Month; join in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to sunset at this shrimp festival in Long Beach. The best of SoCal’s social influencers are coming together for something everyone loves: seafood! Register to attend today, and your name will be entered to win one of 22 World Famous Shrimp Trays at SHRIMPFEST22! There will be a $5 donation to Surfrider Foundation, and there’s a lot to expect and enjoy at this renowned foodie festival.
LA housing authority to open Section 8 waiting list lottery for first time in 5 years
Low-income individuals and families are eligible for the Section 8 program, which pays a portion of rent directly to landlords.
California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing
California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to limit Grandma’s House of Hope’s ability to provide much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
theregistrysocal.com
42-Unit Apartment Near Downtown Los Angeles Placed on the Market With Guidance Set At $20.9MM
Multifamily properties continue to be a popular investment choice for buyers in Southern California, and recent properties hitting the market are only adding to the potential future investment opportunities. One property to recently land on the market is The Mint, a 42-unit property in the City West neighborhood of downtown...
fullertonobserver.com
Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants
“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
lookout.co
Record gas prices, electricity woes show California’s worsening energy vulnerabilities
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. California is getting another reminder of the volatility of its energy supply as shutdowns at several oil refineries have sent gas prices soaring, including to all-time highs Monday in Los Angeles. At least...
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants
With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
newsantaana.com
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
LA officials to announce launch of wait list for Section 8 vouchers
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m....
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for Free
Let's be honest: there are times when Angelenos wonder why they chose to live in this busy city. But with its exciting nightlife, beautiful places to explore outside, and, of course, its amazing art and culture scene, we are happy to give up a good chunk of our earnings to stay here for another month.
