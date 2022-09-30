The credible threat of nuclear war has awakened Congress to bipartisan action on the need to protect U.S. critical capabilities. But incredibly the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a coalition to protect business power to transfer technology and manufacture critical goods in adversarial nations. Read more Blade Editorials The National Critical Capabilities Defense Act is a U.S. Senate Bill that requires review of foreign investment by U.S. companies and empowers the president to suspend or prohibit transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO