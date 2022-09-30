ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Editorial: Why we need critical capabilities defense act

The credible threat of nuclear war has awakened Congress to bipartisan action on the need to protect U.S. critical capabilities. But incredibly the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a coalition to protect business power to transfer technology and manufacture critical goods in adversarial nations. Read more Blade Editorials The National Critical Capabilities Defense Act is a U.S. Senate Bill that requires review of foreign investment by U.S. companies and empowers the president to suspend or prohibit transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXLY

Sorry, Your Huge Social Security Increase Won’t Be Enough

It’s practically a slam dunk that Social Security recipients will soon receive the biggest benefits increase in a generation. Hip, hip, hooray? You might want to curb your enthusiasm. Sure, experts are predicting a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in the ballpark of 8.7%. This extra money on the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KXLY

Social Security: Why Seniors Should Hope for a Smaller Raise In 2023

In a little more than a week, the Social Security Administration should be making a major announcement about changes to the program in 2023. And part of that announcement will be what next year’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) looks like. Earlier this year, some experts were calling for a COLA...
BUSINESS
KXLY

The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees

It’s no secret the Social Security program is in need of reform. The combined Social Security trust funds — the source of benefits paid to retirees, survivors, and disabled individuals — are on track to be depleted by 2035, according to the Board of Trustees. To make matter worse, benefits have actually lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, according to The Senior Citizen League (TSCL). But beneficiaries are also battling another problem: taxes.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy