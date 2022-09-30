Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Think Biden’s Social Security Tax Hike Sounds Bad? Some Lawmakers Are Calling for Even More Extreme Measures
Social Security is in trouble. In the coming years, the program is expected to spend more on scheduled benefits than it collects in revenue. And we can thank baby boomers for that. Over the next decade, baby boomers will be leaving the workforce in droves. To be clear, that’s an...
Editorial: Why we need critical capabilities defense act
The credible threat of nuclear war has awakened Congress to bipartisan action on the need to protect U.S. critical capabilities. But incredibly the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a coalition to protect business power to transfer technology and manufacture critical goods in adversarial nations. Read more Blade Editorials The National Critical Capabilities Defense Act is a U.S. Senate Bill that requires review of foreign investment by U.S. companies and empowers the president to suspend or prohibit transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.
KXLY
A Big Boost Is Coming to Social Security — But Will It Be Enough for You?
Just how massive will 2023’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) be? That’s the big question. Inflation has been soaring for well over a year, and in recent months, it’s been notably high. That’s put a strain on not just retirees, but people in general. The good...
KXLY
Sorry, Your Huge Social Security Increase Won’t Be Enough
It’s practically a slam dunk that Social Security recipients will soon receive the biggest benefits increase in a generation. Hip, hip, hooray? You might want to curb your enthusiasm. Sure, experts are predicting a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in the ballpark of 8.7%. This extra money on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXLY
Social Security: Why Seniors Should Hope for a Smaller Raise In 2023
In a little more than a week, the Social Security Administration should be making a major announcement about changes to the program in 2023. And part of that announcement will be what next year’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) looks like. Earlier this year, some experts were calling for a COLA...
KXLY
Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
It has been well documented at this point that retirees are about to receive the largest increase to their Social Security benefits in about four decades. That’s because inflation has been sky high this year and Social Security calculates an annual cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA). While the COLA increase is certainly...
KXLY
Here’s the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
Around 66 million Americans receive monthly Social Security checks. If you’re one of them, you’re probably eagerly — and perhaps even anxiously — waiting to find out how much your check will go up in 2023. An old adage says, “Hope for the best, but prepare...
KXLY
The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees
It’s no secret the Social Security program is in need of reform. The combined Social Security trust funds — the source of benefits paid to retirees, survivors, and disabled individuals — are on track to be depleted by 2035, according to the Board of Trustees. To make matter worse, benefits have actually lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, according to The Senior Citizen League (TSCL). But beneficiaries are also battling another problem: taxes.
Comments / 0