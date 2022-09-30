ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents. A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the public on the crowdfunding site Go Fund Me to raise money to pay for legal fees they are incurring during their legal battle with the City of Los Angeles as reported by ABC7.com. The Westchester Playa Community Coalition has hired lawyer John Murdock to squash City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s plans for safe parking for the unhoused living in their vehicles in the City of Westchester.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood, CA
Education
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Education
Compton College faculty union makes endorsements for Nov. 8 election

COMPTON, Calif.– Compton Community College Federation of Employees (CCCFE) Local 3486, which represents the Compton College faculty members, have announced their endorsement and full support of candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. CCCFE Local 3486 has been critical over the direction of the college, and its dwindling enrollment.
COMPTON, CA
County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District

INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
INGLEWOOD, CA
LA council approves $3M Rental Aid Program for 13th District

LOS ANGELES – With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Metro Public Transit Free Oct. 7-9; Why Not Always?

Free Metro System-wide Oct 7-9 to Mark Opening of K-Crenshaw Line. After years of delays, Metro announced that the official opening of the K Line will be on October 7. The light rail line will initially serve seven stations through several LA communities, including Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills, as well as the city of Inglewood. In recognition of the accomplishment, Metro will suspend fares across the entire transit system October 7-9.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Inglewood rapper identified as victim in Koreatown shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Education
“Unconscionable” Jail Conditions Spur LA County Supervisors to Explore Building Locked Mental Health Facilities

On Tuesday, September 13, after hearing about persistent, inhumane conditions at Los Angeles County’s jail intake center, the LA County Board of Supervisors used a spur-of-the-moment motion to reintroduce the possibility of building a brand new locked medical facility—or facilities—to replace the dilapidated and dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Letter to the Editor: Is Erin Darling blocking voters a misuse of public funds?

Erin Darling, candidate for Los Angeles City Council, has been blocking users on Twitter, lots of users. As far as I’m aware, all of them reside in Council District 11, the council district he hopes to represent. He is blocking them from @WestsideDarling, the Twitter account he uses to campaign for city office. There is no question Darling is using it to campaign, and that he is using it in an official capacity, based on the following information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Tenant Harassment Law Yields No Prosecutions

In August 2021, Los Angeles passed the Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance (TAHO), a law aimed at holding abusive landlords accountable. A year later, despite over 2,300 complaints filed, no landlords have been prosecuted. Reporting for L.A. Taco, Jack Ross describes the “structural flaw that makes it practically impossible for tenants to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former South Bay lawyer sentenced to prison for conning clients

LOS ANGELES – A former California lawyer has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for lying to his clients about winning cases for them and then deceiving them with bogus documents – some with the forged signatures of judges, the Justice Department announced today. Matthew Charles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

