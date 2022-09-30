Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
yovenice.com
Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment
Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents. A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the public on the crowdfunding site Go Fund Me to raise money to pay for legal fees they are incurring during their legal battle with the City of Los Angeles as reported by ABC7.com. The Westchester Playa Community Coalition has hired lawyer John Murdock to squash City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s plans for safe parking for the unhoused living in their vehicles in the City of Westchester.
foxla.com
Measure A: Priest accused of endorsing removal of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
LOS ANGELES - Caught on camera – parishioners at a Catholic church in Boyle Heights are being encouraged by their priest to make a pledge to vote "Yes" on a ballot measure that would kick Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva out of office. If approved by Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Compton College faculty union makes endorsements for Nov. 8 election
COMPTON, Calif.– Compton Community College Federation of Employees (CCCFE) Local 3486, which represents the Compton College faculty members, have announced their endorsement and full support of candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. CCCFE Local 3486 has been critical over the direction of the college, and its dwindling enrollment.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff Villanueva Receives more than Double the Fundraising than Opponent Robert Luna from Grassroots Angelenos
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The Campaign to Reelect Sherif Villanueva announces that as of the September 24th financial deadline, the Campaign has raised over $448K – more than twice the amount reported by opponent Retired Chief Robert Luna’s campaign, who reported raising $214K. These donations came...
2urbangirls.com
County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
LA council approves $3M Rental Aid Program for 13th District
LOS ANGELES – With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000...
2urbangirls.com
Housing officials announce Section 8 voucher wait list will open Oct. 17
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials announced the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years during a press conference held at the Richard Riordan library. Online registration for the lottery will begin...
change-links.org
Metro Public Transit Free Oct. 7-9; Why Not Always?
Free Metro System-wide Oct 7-9 to Mark Opening of K-Crenshaw Line. After years of delays, Metro announced that the official opening of the K Line will be on October 7. The light rail line will initially serve seven stations through several LA communities, including Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills, as well as the city of Inglewood. In recognition of the accomplishment, Metro will suspend fares across the entire transit system October 7-9.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood rapper identified as victim in Koreatown shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amid Data Dump, LAUSD Superintendent Vows Not to Pay Ransom to Hackers
Days after data hacked from the LAUSD was posted on the dark web, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stood firm Monday on his refusal to pay ransom demanded by an international hacking syndicate, while the district opened a hotline for parents and staffers concerned about their personal information.
“Unconscionable” Jail Conditions Spur LA County Supervisors to Explore Building Locked Mental Health Facilities
On Tuesday, September 13, after hearing about persistent, inhumane conditions at Los Angeles County’s jail intake center, the LA County Board of Supervisors used a spur-of-the-moment motion to reintroduce the possibility of building a brand new locked medical facility—or facilities—to replace the dilapidated and dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Is Erin Darling blocking voters a misuse of public funds?
Erin Darling, candidate for Los Angeles City Council, has been blocking users on Twitter, lots of users. As far as I’m aware, all of them reside in Council District 11, the council district he hopes to represent. He is blocking them from @WestsideDarling, the Twitter account he uses to campaign for city office. There is no question Darling is using it to campaign, and that he is using it in an official capacity, based on the following information.
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
Asbarez News
L.A. City Council Unanimously Approves O’Farrell’s Rental Aid Program
$3 Million in New Rental Subsidies Will Help Keep People Housed in Council District 13. Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell today led a unanimous Council vote approving the creation of a new $3 million rental aid program in Council Distric 13 (CD13), which O’Farrell represents.
PLANetizen
Los Angeles Tenant Harassment Law Yields No Prosecutions
In August 2021, Los Angeles passed the Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance (TAHO), a law aimed at holding abusive landlords accountable. A year later, despite over 2,300 complaints filed, no landlords have been prosecuted. Reporting for L.A. Taco, Jack Ross describes the “structural flaw that makes it practically impossible for tenants to...
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles’ COVID-19 renter eviction protections to expire at end of January 2023
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles’ long-standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship will be lifted at the end of January, the City Council decided unanimously Tuesday. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that...
2urbangirls.com
Former South Bay lawyer sentenced to prison for conning clients
LOS ANGELES – A former California lawyer has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for lying to his clients about winning cases for them and then deceiving them with bogus documents – some with the forged signatures of judges, the Justice Department announced today. Matthew Charles...
Comments / 0