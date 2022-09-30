Read full article on original website
Amid Ukraine war, US set to fly Russian cosmonaut to ISS
The United States will on Wednesday carry a Russian to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX ship, in a voyage that carries symbolic significance amid the Ukraine war. The United States, for its part, wants to continue operating until at least 2030, then transition to commercially run stations.
Putin's military mobilization could prove to be major blunder, expert says
Russian President Vladimir Putin is combating widespread unrest for the first time amid the invasion of Ukraine after ordering an unpopular "partial mobilization."
Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Alone in his apartment in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, nuclear plant security guard Serhiy Shvets looked out his kitchen window in late May and saw gunmen approaching on the street below. When his buzzer rang, he was sure he was about to die.
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: ‘dozens’ of towns recaptured in east and south, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk; Energoatom may restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell shortly after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea's preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.
A moment that changed me: ‘We crossed the border from Northern Ireland when I was six, and the adults bristled’
A family outing to County Mayo had a fairytale, idyllic quality. But it was underpinned by dramatic tension as we were questioned at a checkpoint heading into the Republic
James Brown’s cape and Rudy gone wild: key takeaways from Haberman’s Trump book
The former president really doesn’t like Mitch McConnell – and other notable things we’ve learned from Confidence Man
Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps
As millions of Floridians can confirm, there are better places for homes than wetland in a hurricane zone
Tesco warns consumers ‘facing a tough time’; Opec+ to discuss cutting oil output – business live
Supermarket chain says cost inflation remains significant, as profits drop
'Above the law': Indonesia stampede puts focus on police force
The Indonesian stadium stampede that left 131 people dead has sparked anger against the nation's police, whom critics have long accused of using excessive violence. Indonesia's Commission for Disappeared and Victims of Violence, or Kontras, recorded 677 incidents of violence by police between July 2021 and June this year that left 59 people dead and 928 injured.
‘This is about empowerment’: the African hub fighting vaccine inequity
WHO-backed facility in Cape Town is aiming to use mRNA to reduce reliance on big pharma, starting with replica Covid jab
Americans should prepare for gas prices to keep rising, analysts warn
Consumers should gear up for higher gasoline prices as a result of foreign oil production cuts and a series of domestic factors that are limiting supplies, according to energy analysts.
