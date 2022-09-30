Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Restaurants launch deals for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4
National Taco Day is this Tuesday, Oct. 4, and restaurants across the Lone Star State are honoring the Texas staple with promotions and discounts. Taco 'bout a good deal!. Here’s how to take advantage of National Taco Day on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco. El Pollo Loco will give eight...
sheltonherald.com
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds
Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
sheltonherald.com
New England winter 2022-23 expected to be snowier than usual, AccuWeather predicts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents are experiencing chilly temperatures following the arrival of autumn, and according to a new report, they should anticipate heavy snowfall in the coming winter. AccuWeather released its 2022-23 early winter weather forecast to predict the snowfall, temperature...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport man on lam from CT halfway house arrested in Georgia, officials say
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested in Georgia Saturday after nearly two months on the run, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Forenza R. Murphy had escaped from a Connecticut Department of Correction halfway house on Aug. 8, officials said. He left without permission as he served...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple
My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
Comments / 0