Texas State

sheltonherald.com

Restaurants launch deals for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4

National Taco Day is this Tuesday, Oct. 4, and restaurants across the Lone Star State are honoring the Texas staple with promotions and discounts. Taco 'bout a good deal!. Here’s how to take advantage of National Taco Day on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco. El Pollo Loco will give eight...
TEXAS STATE
sheltonherald.com

10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds

Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple

My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
CONNECTICUT STATE

