SheKnows
Parry Shen Says a Fond Farewell to a General Hospital Colleague Who’s ‘Near and Dear’: ‘I Will Immensely Miss Working With Him’
“If you’ve watched General Hospital, you’ve definitely seen his name over the decades in the opening credits — William Ludel,” began Parry Shen’s October 3 Instagram post. “And he is retiring. “Bill will always be near and dear to my experience [with the show]...
SheKnows
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville
In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Spoiler Alert: Peter Bergman Shares His Reaction to the Massive Changes That the Show Has in Store
“Frankly, this is something I’ve wanted to see for a very long time.”. Believe it or not, Peter Bergman didn’t really want to play Young & Restless‘ Jack Abbott. “I was dragged kicking and screaming to the best job anyone could ever have,” he chuckles, admitting that having spent a decade playing All My Children‘s Cliff, he was ready for something different. “My wife and I didn’t want to move to California, I didn’t want to do another soap, and I definitely didn’t want to replace another actor.”
SheKnows
Boom! Young & Restless Is Poised to Explode the Abbott Family With a Stick of Dynamite That’s Even More Combustible Than Diane
He certainly seems more interested in connecting with their family than his own!. Well, we finally know who Diane’s been working with on The Young and the Restless, and it’s one heck of a doozy! But what we don’t really know is what his endgame is in helping give Diane the “key” to come back. And, more importantly, what does that mean for the Abbotts?
SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Diane Remembers That the Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
Talk about a Friday cliffhanger! As the end of the September 30 episode of General Hospital, Finn approached Alexis to give her an update on Diane. Well, if it will help you breath a little bit easier, we can tell you that Diane survived surgery and will next week wake up. Better still, she will slowly but surely be able to provide the local authorities information which will allow them to paint a better picture of her attacker. Especially once her dazed and confused memory allows her to recall a detail which will turn the entire investigation upside down and have many viewers doing substantial editing of their suspect lists!
Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
SheKnows
Ridge Gets Hit Over the Head By Destiny — and Hope Bonds With Thomas
Ridge enters the office at Forrester and tells Thomas that Brooke lied to him again. Thomas is sorry and marvels at her refusing to confess when they heard her name. Ridge pounds his fist on the table, “I know!” Thomas asks if he called her out on it. Ridge gave her a chance to come clean, but she said she didn’t know who could have made the call. Thomas finds this to be a new low even for Brooke and asks what his father said. Ridge shrugs. He didn’t say anything — what was the point? She lied on the phone and lied to his face. He walks out to think as Thomas watches.
SheKnows
Kayla’s Fight For Her Life Brings Three Beyond Salem Faves to Days of Our Lives
When chapter two of Beyond Salem wrapped, we were left with more than a few cliffhangers. Sure, the biggest had to be that Bo appeared to be alive (and in the clutches of Stefano’s wicked daughter), but there were others, too… including the introduction of what promised to be an intriguing triangle.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Go Full ‘Fairy Grandparent’ Celebrating the Magic of Their Granddaughter’s Birthday
Bippity Boppity Boop! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are magical for countless reasons, and they just added another one this weekend. The Hollywood royalty donned full prince and princess gear to celebrate their granddaughter Rani Rose’s 4th birthday, and we are enchanted. Like lots of other preschoolers, Rani has...
SheKnows
News Roundup: Heartbreaking Twists, the Latest Returns, and a Killer Reveal
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ New Video of Her Daughter Monaco Shows What Her Favorite Part of Their Heartwarming Beach Trip Was
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins loves her beach days (I mean, who doesn’t?!) With the fall season here and getting colder by the minute, Mai-Jenkins is soaking up as much Cali sun as she can before sweater weather is officially here (we wish we could say the same!) But Mai-Jenkins always loves to bring her mini-me daughter Monaco with her, and it’s always the cutest thing to see! On Sept 27, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a compilation video to her Instagram with the caption, “Straight outta Cali 😎🌊.” Any guesses on which part of the mommy-daughter beach day was Monaco’s favorite? Because if you guessed the ice...
The New Official Palace Portrait Shows a Shift in Who the Royal Family Wants the Public to Consider the 'Fab Four'
It seems that along with pushing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle down to the lowest level on the official royal family website, they don’t want either of them to be considered part of the “Fab Four” anymore. While Prince William and Kate Princess of Wales continue to hold that title, it seems the other half of the “Fab Four” is now King Charles III and Camila, Queen Consort. On Oct 1, the official British royal family Instagram page @theroyalfamily uploaded a new portrait of the four of them on the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. They posted the viral photo...
SheKnows
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Diane pulls through surgery, Joss suspects Dex is in danger from Sonny, and Spencer is saved by an unlikely person in Pentonville. Finn and Alexis ended their personal relationship ages ago, but they’ve managed to remain good friends. When she needs reassurances, he is there for her. But can he tell her what she really needs to hear?
SheKnows
A Devastated Ridge Walks Out on Brooke — and Taylor and Steffy Leave for Aspen
At the Forrester mansion, Ridge tells Thomas, “Brooke wouldn’t do this!” Thomas reminds him they both heard the recording — there was no doubt it was her. He wearily says the only explanation is that Brooke has always hated him. Ridge denies that’s true. Thomas argues that it is true — she’s trying to take his son away from him for chopping up an apple with a knife. Ridge blurts, “She said she didn’t make the phone call! She told me! She wouldn’t lie to me about this.” He’s going to go ask her to her face. Thomas recaps that Brooke said her name on the recording and then lied to him when he asked her about it. Ridge warns him not to say a word and insists he has to give her a chance to come clean. “I’m going to go over there and I’m going to see my wife.”
SheKnows
Diane Reads Tucker the Riot Act — and Devon Makes a Surprising New Hire
In the Abbott backyard, Kyle asks Summer her favorite memory of the day. If Summer has to choose, the top moment would be Harrison walking her down the aisle. Kyle laughs, “Me too.” They talk about how special this day was having all the people there who couldn’t be in Milan. They recap their first year of marriage and Kyle insists when he looks back on this day, he’ll conveniently forget that Tucker McCall crashed it. Summer figures the Bentley he gave them is cursed. Nearby, Nikki tells Phyllis she’ll try to get Victor’s people to make a connection between Diane and Tucker.
SheKnows
[Spoiler] Crashes Kyle and Summer’s Vow Renewal, Blowing Everyone Away — and Chelsea’s Plan Backfires
In the Abbott mansion’s backyard, Summer and Kyle’s vow renewal begins with Noah, Tessa, and Mariah officiating. Kyle tells Summer she is more breathtaking than on their wedding day. She was just about to say the same thing to him. In a suite at the GCAC, the mystery...
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Will the Identity of the Hook Killer Be Revealed This Week?
The PCPD may catch a huge break in the investigation of the hook killer. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 3 – 7, Diane may be able to finally identify the killer. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Diane was...
SheKnows
Move Over, Marlena! Meet That Girl Who’s the New Mom of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new “family member.”. Last month, we gave viewers the heads-up that numerous soap stars would be appearing in this year’s Countdown to Christmas event on the Hallmark Channel, including Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney. Though viewers are used to seeing her Salem character, Sami, alongside her mom Marlena, Sweeney recently introduced her followers to her new on-screen mom, Vivian, played by That Girl leading lady Marlo Thomas!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Taylor’s Tired of Being the Backup Choice as Ridge Arrives in Aspen
Will Ridge finally make a choice between Taylor and Brooke?. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 3 – 7, Taylor wants to be Ridge’s first choice. Read about it below and watch the preview. As Thomas told Taylor that he...
