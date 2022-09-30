At the Forrester mansion, Ridge tells Thomas, “Brooke wouldn’t do this!” Thomas reminds him they both heard the recording — there was no doubt it was her. He wearily says the only explanation is that Brooke has always hated him. Ridge denies that’s true. Thomas argues that it is true — she’s trying to take his son away from him for chopping up an apple with a knife. Ridge blurts, “She said she didn’t make the phone call! She told me! She wouldn’t lie to me about this.” He’s going to go ask her to her face. Thomas recaps that Brooke said her name on the recording and then lied to him when he asked her about it. Ridge warns him not to say a word and insists he has to give her a chance to come clean. “I’m going to go over there and I’m going to see my wife.”

