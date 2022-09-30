ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville

In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

Young & Restless Spoiler Alert: Peter Bergman Shares His Reaction to the Massive Changes That the Show Has in Store

“Frankly, this is something I’ve wanted to see for a very long time.”. Believe it or not, Peter Bergman didn’t really want to play Young & Restless‘ Jack Abbott. “I was dragged kicking and screaming to the best job anyone could ever have,” he chuckles, admitting that having spent a decade playing All My Children‘s Cliff, he was ready for something different. “My wife and I didn’t want to move to California, I didn’t want to do another soap, and I definitely didn’t want to replace another actor.”
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Boom! Young & Restless Is Poised to Explode the Abbott Family With a Stick of Dynamite That’s Even More Combustible Than Diane

He certainly seems more interested in connecting with their family than his own!. Well, we finally know who Diane’s been working with on The Young and the Restless, and it’s one heck of a doozy! But what we don’t really know is what his endgame is in helping give Diane the “key” to come back. And, more importantly, what does that mean for the Abbotts?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Mishael Morgan
SheKnows

General Hospital Shocker: Diane Remembers That the Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

Talk about a Friday cliffhanger! As the end of the September 30 episode of General Hospital, Finn approached Alexis to give her an update on Diane. Well, if it will help you breath a little bit easier, we can tell you that Diane survived surgery and will next week wake up. Better still, she will slowly but surely be able to provide the local authorities information which will allow them to paint a better picture of her attacker. Especially once her dazed and confused memory allows her to recall a detail which will turn the entire investigation upside down and have many viewers doing substantial editing of their suspect lists!
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Ridge Gets Hit Over the Head By Destiny — and Hope Bonds With Thomas

Ridge enters the office at Forrester and tells Thomas that Brooke lied to him again. Thomas is sorry and marvels at her refusing to confess when they heard her name. Ridge pounds his fist on the table, “I know!” Thomas asks if he called her out on it. Ridge gave her a chance to come clean, but she said she didn’t know who could have made the call. Thomas finds this to be a new low even for Brooke and asks what his father said. Ridge shrugs. He didn’t say anything — what was the point? She lied on the phone and lied to his face. He walks out to think as Thomas watches.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Restless#Design
SheKnows

News Roundup: Heartbreaking Twists, the Latest Returns, and a Killer Reveal

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ New Video of Her Daughter Monaco Shows What Her Favorite Part of Their Heartwarming Beach Trip Was

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins loves her beach days (I mean, who doesn’t?!) With the fall season here and getting colder by the minute, Mai-Jenkins is soaking up as much Cali sun as she can before sweater weather is officially here (we wish we could say the same!) But Mai-Jenkins always loves to bring her mini-me daughter Monaco with her, and it’s always the cutest thing to see! On Sept 27, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a compilation video to her Instagram with the caption, “Straight outta Cali 😎🌊.” Any guesses on which part of the mommy-daughter beach day was Monaco’s favorite? Because if you guessed the ice...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The New Official Palace Portrait Shows a Shift in Who the Royal Family Wants the Public to Consider the 'Fab Four'

It seems that along with pushing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle down to the lowest level on the official royal family website, they don’t want either of them to be considered part of the “Fab Four” anymore. While Prince William and Kate Princess of Wales continue to hold that title, it seems the other half of the “Fab Four” is now King Charles III and Camila, Queen Consort. On Oct 1, the official British royal family Instagram page @theroyalfamily uploaded a new portrait of the four of them on the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. They posted the viral photo...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SheKnows

General Hospital

In today’s recap, Diane pulls through surgery, Joss suspects Dex is in danger from Sonny, and Spencer is saved by an unlikely person in Pentonville. Finn and Alexis ended their personal relationship ages ago, but they’ve managed to remain good friends. When she needs reassurances, he is there for her. But can he tell her what she really needs to hear?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

A Devastated Ridge Walks Out on Brooke — and Taylor and Steffy Leave for Aspen

At the Forrester mansion, Ridge tells Thomas, “Brooke wouldn’t do this!” Thomas reminds him they both heard the recording — there was no doubt it was her. He wearily says the only explanation is that Brooke has always hated him. Ridge denies that’s true. Thomas argues that it is true — she’s trying to take his son away from him for chopping up an apple with a knife. Ridge blurts, “She said she didn’t make the phone call! She told me! She wouldn’t lie to me about this.” He’s going to go ask her to her face. Thomas recaps that Brooke said her name on the recording and then lied to him when he asked her about it. Ridge warns him not to say a word and insists he has to give her a chance to come clean. “I’m going to go over there and I’m going to see my wife.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Diane Reads Tucker the Riot Act — and Devon Makes a Surprising New Hire

In the Abbott backyard, Kyle asks Summer her favorite memory of the day. If Summer has to choose, the top moment would be Harrison walking her down the aisle. Kyle laughs, “Me too.” They talk about how special this day was having all the people there who couldn’t be in Milan. They recap their first year of marriage and Kyle insists when he looks back on this day, he’ll conveniently forget that Tucker McCall crashed it. Summer figures the Bentley he gave them is cursed. Nearby, Nikki tells Phyllis she’ll try to get Victor’s people to make a connection between Diane and Tucker.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Move Over, Marlena! Meet That Girl Who’s the New Mom of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new “family member.”. Last month, we gave viewers the heads-up that numerous soap stars would be appearing in this year’s Countdown to Christmas event on the Hallmark Channel, including Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney. Though viewers are used to seeing her Salem character, Sami, alongside her mom Marlena, Sweeney recently introduced her followers to her new on-screen mom, Vivian, played by That Girl leading lady Marlo Thomas!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy