ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?

Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about diffuse axonal injury

Diffuse axonal injury (DAI) describes a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Specifically, it refers to the shearing of the brain’s long connecting nerve fibers, or axons. This can occur when the brain shifts and rotates inside the skull. This damage usually results in a coma and injury to many different parts of the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What causes autism? Genetic and environmental factors

There are many myths about what causes autism. Research suggests that genetics, certain environmental factors, or a combination of both may play a role in its development. Genetic factors include gene variants, which some people inherit from their parents. This does not guarantee that a child will have autism, but it may.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?

Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemedicine#Medicare#Healthcare System#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Hhs

Comments / 0

Community Policy