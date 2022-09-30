ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The plight of some local tenants and a talented photographer

By Michael Delaney, The Providence Journal
Hello everyone !

Well, last week the New England Patriots took the home field for the first this year. Fans have had high hopes ever since new QB Mac Jones treated everyone to a winning season last year. But there was a collective gasp both in the stadium and by viewers at home when he was injured late in the game. Whatever the outcome of this season will be, Journal reporters and photographers will be there to give you the latest both on providencejournal.com and in print.

Journal photographer Bob Breidenbach worked on two stories this week that are very worthy of everyone’s attention. The first was a story by reporter Alex Kuffner about electric cars. With more and more of them on the road these days, we have been doing more coverage. This story is about rebates and the increasing number of charging stations that are popping up around Rhode Island.

The second story was by reporter Amy Russo about the plight of apartment tenants around the state that who are living in run-down dwellings. Problems like leaks and mold are prevalent and not being addressed by landlords. Both Bob and photographer Kris Craig worked on the story, and made some compelling photos and video that you can see on providencejournal.com

Journal photographer David DelPoio made some pictures of local actor and photographer Keith Jochim this week. Keith has appeared on network tv shows, and also has a love of photographing people. He unfortunately also suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He was very open with reporter G. Wayne Miller about his condition. Keith also has a photo show coming up at the Warwick Library.

For more great photos and videos please go to providencejournal.com. And if you don’t have one already, please get a digital subscription – you will get lots of premium content at a great price.

Stay safe and have a good week.

Michael Delaney

Director of Photography

The Providence Journal

