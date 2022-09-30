Read full article on original website
Fall Harvest Machinery; Big, Slow, Meet With Caution (photos)
The harvest season in the area is always anxiously anticipated by local farmers as they head to their fields to bring in the crops. Decades ago, motorists would not have too many concerns about encountering the occasional farmer on a rural road hauling crops or moving equipment. Today, the scenario has changed drastically.
Riverside Cemetery Notice
The staff at Riverside Cemetery is asking for all grave site decorations to be removed by Saturday, October 15th in preparations for the winter season. Winter decorations may be placed beginning Tuesday, November 1st. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
River Church Changes Service Time
Information provided by Justin Vogel, River Church. The Prophetstown Campus of the River Church has announced that beginning this Sunday, October 9th, the weekly service will begin at 10:00AM. Services previously began at 9:00AM.
Lyndon High School Reunions (photos)
Four classes of Lyndon High School graduates enjoyed a reunion in early September at the Wagon Wheel in Sterling. Members of the classes of 1961, 1962, 1963, and 1964 gathered to reminisce about their high school days. Two members made a long journey for the event with Dave Hiland coming...
Funding New Beginnings Community Foundation Seeking Applications
Funding New Beginnings Community Foundation was established in 2004 with a mission that still holds true today to enhance the quality of life for all residents, build permanent endowment funds, address needs through grant making, and provide community philanthropic leadership to the Prophetstown- Lyndon-Tampico School District area. Any nonprofit organization...
Obituary- Myrtie M. Perkins
Myrtie M. Perkins, 105, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Prophetstown, Illinois, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is in Prophetstown Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor or one’s favorite charity.
Book Release And Signing Party
Local Prophetstown author, Jason Schwatrz, will hold a book signing at the Henry C. Adams Library in Prophetstown to celebrate the third installment of his Zombie Series, “After Z” on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00AM. Schwartz published the original novel in 2019 and followed that with “After Z...
