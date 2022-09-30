Reconsidering his decision, a federal judge who previously quashed a subpoena ordering Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in a high-profile abortion rights case has reversed course and ordered Paxton to appear on the witness stand. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said Tuesday that Paxton had the necessary firsthand knowledge to explain how his office planned to enforce the state’s trigger ban on abortions and whether it would pursue criminal charges or civil penalties against nonprofit funds that help pay for out-of-state procedures. Paxton has so far gone to great lengths to evade testifying in the case, allegedly tearing off in his truck after a process server attempted to deliver a subpoena to his home last week, according to the server’s affidavit. (Paxton has characterized that version of events as a “made-up controversy,” insisting he feared for his safety.) Pitman quashed the subpoena last Tuesday but changed his mind after learning that lawyers for the abortion funds had repeatedly attempted to reach out to Paxton’s office about testimony.Read it at The Dallas Morning News

TEXAS STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO