Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Lebrecht essay: Some conductors have too much time on their hands
From my monthly contribution to The Critic magazine:. If ever you wonder if conducting is a proper job, ask yourself why so many maestros do other things on the side. Playing the piano, for instance. Simon Rattle has been popping up here and there, accompanying his wife Magdalena Kožená in...
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?
In 2014, a study found that only 1.4% of orchestra musicians were Black. In 2022, it's hard to know if that number is better or worse.
operawire.com
Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols
Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
Schumann Quartet/Anna Lucia Richter review – immaculate playing prized efficiency over emotion
The Schumann Quartet acquired a new viola player at the beginning of this year, with Veit Benedikt Hertenstein joining the three brothers who give the group its name. The change of personnel has clearly been managed smoothly; the sense of unanimity and collective purpose in this recital with the mezzo-soprano Anna Lucia Richter was undoubtedly impressive.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Q & A: Composer Lembit Beecher Talks About His New Song Cycle ‘A Year to the Day’
American composer Lembit Beecher has collaborated with librettist/lyricist Mark Campbell to write “A Year to the Day,” a new song cycle rooted in, but not about, the pandemic. The concept was Campbell’s, and it was he who approached the composer. Together, they wrote six songs, along with five instrumental interludes for tenor Nicholas Phan, violinist Augustin Hadelich, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and pianist Orion Weiss.
Comments / 0