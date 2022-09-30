Read full article on original website
wmar2news
2022: PeoplesBank joins WMAR to Fill the House
WMAR-2 News and PeoplesBank have joined forces again to 'Fill the House'. This annual fundraiser, hosted by WMAR and supported by PeoplesBank, is in its 6th year. You can drop off donated items at five PeoplesBank locations:. Bel Air: 140 North Main Street Bel Air, MD 21014. Hereford: 211 Mt....
wmar2news
Weis Markets - Fill the House 2022
Weis Markets is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve. They've teamed up with WMAR-2 News for the sixth year to help Fill the House. The campaign benefits House of Ruth Maryland, an incredible resource in Maryland for victims of intimate partner violence. Weis is taking donations of...
virginiatraveltips.com
15 Best Things to Do in Baltimore in Winter (+ Seasonal Tips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a great city break during the low season, consider Baltimore! This guide covers the best things to do in Baltimore in winter!. Are you...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
wmar2news
House of Ruth Maryland - Fill the House 2022
House of Ruth Maryland is proud to continue their partnership with WMAR-2 News for the "Fill The House" campaign. Volunteers will be on hand on Wednesday, October 19 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in the Towson Place Shopping Center to collect donations of diapers, wipes & formula, comforters, pillows & blankets, and new underwear for women, men & children.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay
With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
wmar2news
Baltimore artist's designs featured in Target's Latino Heritage Month collection
BALTIMORE — Jen White-Johnson has been an artist since elementary school, where she loved to draw and perform, but now the Baltimore-based educator is getting a national platform to show off her colorful designs. She's one of the artists featured in Target's special collection for Hispanic Heritage Month, which...
CBS News
Lottery opportunity for 'Hamilton' for just $10 for Baltimore shows
BALTIMORE - Broadway musical "Hamilton," which has hit the nation by storm, is coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre. The popular play will be in Charm City from Oct. 11 through Oct. 30. While tickets will likely go fast, the theatre is giving fans a chance to watch the play for...
thequakerquill.org
Review: Not Your Typical Murder Podcast
“Land of the Unsolved” is not your typical mystery or thriller podcast. It won’t send chills down your spine or make you frantically check the doors and windows before sleeping. Instead, it will open your eyes to the politics, and corruption, surrounding Baltimore. “An unsolved murder is like...
fox5dc.com
3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
Heavy Rain in Baltimore
Heavy rain, strong wind and the possibility of flooding, it’s what those living in Baltimore could see this weekend as hurricane Ian makes it way north.
Signing off: Bob Turk says farewell to viewers after 50 years with WJZ
BALTIMORE -- Fifty years is a long time in any industry. In this one, it's almost unheard of. But, after just that long, Bob Turk's time on TV Hill has come to an end. Many of you have been reaching out to the Sunshine Kid, and he wants you to know, he's very grateful. "It has really touched me. It has been so beautiful," said Turk. "I laugh, I even had tears in my eyes, things were so well-put, so sweet, and the audience has been just so supportive. I just can't thank all of them enough, really."Bob Turk is...
jcpatriot.com
Freshmen spend retreat at Baltimore Basilica
While the seniors were having their Unity Day, the members of the freshman class went to the Baltimore Basilica on September 21. Freshmen were divided into two main groups. Half of the class went to the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the remaining half went to the Basilica. At the Archdiocese...
Wbaltv.com
Shuttered Stratford University campus in Little Italy to become loft apartments
Stratford University's Baltimore campus will be the next city landmark to convert to apartments at a time when Little Italy and the Central Avenue corridor are in the midst of sweeping changes and upgrades. Days after the announcement that the private, for-profit school is shutting down for good, the owner...
foxbaltimore.com
Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
stadiumjourney.com
Harford Stadium – Harford Fighting Owls
Harford Community College is located in Bel Air, MD, roughly between Baltimore and the Delaware state line. They play in NJCAA Division I, the highest athletic level for 2-year colleges and are a part of the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. The Harford Stadium is in the same Thomas Run...
southbmore.com
The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed
The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
fox5dc.com
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
wmar2news
October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
