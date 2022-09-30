Read full article on original website
Amid Ukraine war, US set to fly Russian cosmonaut to ISS
The United States will on Wednesday carry a Russian to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX ship, in a voyage that carries symbolic significance amid the Ukraine war. The United States, for its part, wants to continue operating until at least 2030, then transition to commercially run stations.
Putin's military mobilization could prove to be major blunder, expert says
Russian President Vladimir Putin is combating widespread unrest for the first time amid the invasion of Ukraine after ordering an unpopular "partial mobilization."
Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians
Workers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are recounting fears of being abducted and tortured or killed by Russian forces who seized control of the facility and the city of Enerhodar
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: ‘dozens’ of towns recaptured in east and south, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk; Energoatom may restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell shortly after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Florida sheriff warns looters; 3 win Nobel Prize in physics; Trump files lawsuit against CNN | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, 78 deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida. A Florida sheriff issued a blunt warning to potential looters.
Statesville Record & Landmark
AP News Summary at 8:48 p.m. EDT
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind. LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.
A moment that changed me: ‘We crossed the border from Northern Ireland when I was six, and the adults bristled’
A family outing to County Mayo had a fairytale, idyllic quality. But it was underpinned by dramatic tension as we were questioned at a checkpoint heading into the Republic
James Brown’s cape and Rudy gone wild: key takeaways from Haberman’s Trump book
The former president really doesn’t like Mitch McConnell – and other notable things we’ve learned from Confidence Man
Tesco warns consumers ‘facing a tough time’; Opec+ to discuss cutting oil output – business live
Supermarket chain says cost inflation remains significant, as profits drop
'Above the law': Indonesia stampede puts focus on police force
The Indonesian stadium stampede that left 131 people dead has sparked anger against the nation's police, whom critics have long accused of using excessive violence. Indonesia's Commission for Disappeared and Victims of Violence, or Kontras, recorded 677 incidents of violence by police between July 2021 and June this year that left 59 people dead and 928 injured.
Americans should prepare for gas prices to keep rising, analysts warn
Consumers should gear up for higher gasoline prices as a result of foreign oil production cuts and a series of domestic factors that are limiting supplies, according to energy analysts.
‘This is about empowerment’: the African hub fighting vaccine inequity
WHO-backed facility in Cape Town is aiming to use mRNA to reduce reliance on big pharma, starting with replica Covid jab
