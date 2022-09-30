ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs can smell when we're stressed, study suggests

The physiological processes associated with an acute psychological stress response produce changes in human breath and sweat that dogs can detect with an accuracy of 93.75%, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Clara Wilson of Queen's University Belfast, U.K., and colleagues.
