Lanhee Chen, candidate for California Controller, raised $1.14 million between July 1 and Sept. 24 to bring his overall raise to over $4 million. “Our strong fundraising numbers are proof that my message of transparency and accountability is resonating across California,” Chen said. “In my travels across the state, I repeatedly hear from Californians how the Sacramento insiders are failing them. Whether it’s a lack of accountability for all the money our state collects in gas taxes, or the over $30 billion our state sent to EDD fraudsters, it’s clear that the status quo isn’t working. Our campaign represents real change, and people are desperate for that in our state right now.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO