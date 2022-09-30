Read full article on original website
Republican leader reacts to record overnight gas price increase
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) responded to what some are calling the largest overnight jump in gas prices in the last seven years:. “Another predictable forecast in California today: Sunny with high cost of gas and downward pressure on your disposable income. Paying more than $5 or $6 for a gallon of gas is absurd. The Governor and the Democrat super-majority cannot really expect Californians to accept this as the new normal. Republicans stand ready and united to suspend the 54-cent gas tax to provide real immediate relief,” said Gallagher.
Crime Victims United endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
Crime Victims United (CVU), a bi-partisan, statewide organization comprised of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, and legal professionals endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. CVU promotes the protection of rights for victims, advocates for strengthened public safety, and champions balance in a criminal justice system that is soft on...
Georgia resident sentenced to 5 years in prison for international lottery fraud scheme that victimized elderly people in California and elsewhere
Adedayo Akinwunmi Agbayewa, 45, of College Park, Georgia, was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $7,784,415 in restitution for a mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Agbayewa and his co‑conspirators were involved in a lottery or...
CA Controller publishes 2021 payroll data for UC institutions and community colleges
State Controller Betty T. Yee published the 2021 self-reported payroll data for University of California (UC) institutions and California Community College (CCC) districts on the Government Compensation in California website. The data cover more than 404,000 positions and approximately $23.94 billion in total wages. Users of the site can view...
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
Lanhee Chen, candidate for California Controller, raises $4 million
Lanhee Chen, candidate for California Controller, raised $1.14 million between July 1 and Sept. 24 to bring his overall raise to over $4 million. “Our strong fundraising numbers are proof that my message of transparency and accountability is resonating across California,” Chen said. “In my travels across the state, I repeatedly hear from Californians how the Sacramento insiders are failing them. Whether it’s a lack of accountability for all the money our state collects in gas taxes, or the over $30 billion our state sent to EDD fraudsters, it’s clear that the status quo isn’t working. Our campaign represents real change, and people are desperate for that in our state right now.”
The National Federation of Independent Business endorses Janet Nguyen for State Senate
The Janet Nguyen for State Senate Campaign announced the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “There’s no one running for the Legislature in the entire state more qualified than Janet Nguyen,” said John Kabateck, California state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), speaking for the NFIB CA PAC, which made the endorsement. “As a small-business owner, she brings a fundamental understanding of the troubles Main Street enterprises are facing and the leadership skills needed to get results, as she has proven repeatedly in local, county, and state offices she has held. I wish for more Janet Nguyens in the Legislature. Our State Capitol is in dire need of them.”
