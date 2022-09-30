Saints backup QB Andy Dalton says he’s ready if called upon

LONDON — Saints backup Andy Dalton told media in London Friday that he is more than prepared should he be called to play in New Orleans’ game against Minnesota in England on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game .

“I’ve been in this situation before, where you are the backup and have to step in and play,” said Dalton, who was forced into the starting role in Dallas after Dak Prescott suffered a broken ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season. “And I’ve also started a ton of games. I know how to handle the whole process of everything. If my number is called, I’ll be ready.”

Winston, who missed half of last year due to a season-ending knee injury, is currently suffering from back and ankle injuries three games into this season.

“I think it’s doubtful that Jameis plays in the game,” said head coach Dennis Allen. “So our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go. We’ll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that’s the direction we go.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.