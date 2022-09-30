Read full article on original website
WMBF
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian, Pawleys Island is drying out and people were enjoying the outdoors Monday afternoon. “I like to fish off the North Causeway bridge, and when I came up here and saw the damage, it’s amazing,” said Michael Farrar Georgetown resident.
WECT
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has officially been removed. It took crews about two hours to get the boat, named Shayna Michelle, loose and back out into the waters. The original plan was to remove the boat on...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Ladson teen
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
cbs17
PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
counton2.com
Downed power line sparks fire on Isle of Palms
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) are working Friday night to put out a power pole that has caught on fire. According to IOPPD, lines are down and one has caught fire in the area...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
WMBF
WMBF
Santee Cooper crews restore most power; just over 50 customers still in the dark
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of power outages across the Grand Strand. At the height of the storm, Santee Cooper had 41,000 customers in the dark. The utility company says its crews have been working...
