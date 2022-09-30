ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WECT

Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
LADSON, SC
cbs17

PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
GARDEN CITY, SC
counton2.com

Downed power line sparks fire on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) are working Friday night to put out a power pole that has caught on fire. According to IOPPD, lines are down and one has caught fire in the area...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

