Effective: 2022-10-04 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...A high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Atlantic beaches of Worchester County including Ocean City. In Virginia, the Atlantic beaches Accomack County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/04 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.2 0.7 0.3 5 NONE 06/05 AM 2.3 -0.2 -0.1 3-4 NONE 06/06 PM 2.5 0.0 -0.4 2-3 NONE 07/06 AM 2.2 -0.3 -0.4 2 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 3 NONE 05/09 AM 2.6 0.1 0.3 3 NONE 05/09 PM 3.0 0.5 0.2 2 NONE 06/10 AM 2.9 0.4 0.4 1 NONE 06/10 PM 3.2 0.7 0.4 1 NONE 07/10 AM 3.2 0.7 0.6 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/07 PM 3.5 1.5 1.7 5 MODERATE 05/07 AM 2.5 0.5 1.0 4 NONE 05/07 PM 2.2 0.2 0.4 4 NONE 06/07 AM 1.9 -0.1 0.3 1-2 NONE 06/08 PM 2.2 0.2 0.4 1 NONE 07/09 AM 2.1 0.1 0.3 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/05 AM 3.5 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 05/05 PM 4.2 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 06/06 AM 3.4 0.6 0.9 1 NONE 06/06 PM 3.8 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 07/07 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/05 AM 4.8 0.3 0.9 1 NONE 05/06 PM 5.7 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 06/06 AM 4.9 0.4 0.7 1 NONE 06/07 PM 5.5 1.0 0.5 1 NONE 07/07 AM 4.9 0.4 0.3 1 NONE

