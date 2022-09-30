Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Residual flooding from recent high tides combined with elevated water levels for the next couple of high tides will continue to cause minor flooding problems. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 PM 2.3 1.1 1.3 2 None 05/04 AM 2.4 1.2 1.6 2 None 05/04 PM 2.6 1.4 1.6 2 Minor 06/04 AM 2.3 1.1 1.5 1-2 None 06/05 PM 2.0 0.8 1.0 1 None 07/07 AM 2.0 0.8 1.0 1 None
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 8 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.1 0.4 0.9 5-6 NONE 05/04 PM 4.9 1.2 0.9 5 NONE 06/05 AM 4.1 0.4 0.6 4 NONE 06/05 PM 4.4 0.7 0.4 3 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 2 NONE 03/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.3 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 04/07 PM 3.8 1.3 1.3 2 NONE 05/09 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 3 NONE 05/09 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/05 PM 4.2 2.2 2.3 6-7 MODERATE 04/05 AM 3.8 1.8 2.4 6-7 MODERATE 04/06 PM 4.0 2.0 2.2 5-6 MODERATE 05/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.7 4-5 MINOR 05/08 PM 3.4 1.4 1.6 3 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.1 3.3 3.1 7 MAJOR 04/03 AM 5.0 2.2 2.9 7-8 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.8 3.0 2.8 8 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.6 1.8 2.3 5-6 MINOR 05/05 PM 5.2 2.4 2.1 1-4 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 8.3 3.8 3.6 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.1 2.6 3.3 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 7.5 3.0 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.1 1.6 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 6.9 2.4 2.0 1-2 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.9 2.9 2.8 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.8 4-5 MODERATE 04/05 PM 5.3 2.3 2.2 4 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.5 1.5 1.9 3 MINOR 05/06 PM 4.7 1.7 1.5 3 MINOR OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 9.0 4.4 3.4 1 MAJOR 04/03 AM 7.0 2.4 3.2 1 MINOR 04/04 PM 7.6 3.0 2.1 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.3 1.7 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 7.2 2.6 1.6 1 MINOR
