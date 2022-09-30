Read full article on original website
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old
A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
Man sentenced to 20-40 years in 3-year-old's beating death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Burgettstown will spend 20 to 40 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old boy.In June, Tyler Mason pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children in Aiden Lombardi's death.According to the criminal complaint, the child's mother told police she left her son with Mason but later got a call from him saying the child was unresponsive. Mason told police the boy became "fussy" and was screaming, and after giving the child a sippy cup with chocolate milk, Mason said he sat down but then noticed the boy laying on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing.Police said the boy's skull was fractured and his face was heavily bruised. He later died at the hospital. The doctor told detectives that he felt the boy was intentionally hurt.
Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said. According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
Man accused of brutally killing mother in South Fayette receives plea deal
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a South Fayette woman brutally murdered by her son is asking an Allegheny County judge to rescind a plea bargain that would eventually set him free.David Sumney is pleading guilty to third-degree murder, but family members want him tried on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Margaret Sumney.It's a murder horrific beyond description. Not only did David Sumney bludgeon his mom to death, but he took 277 cellphone pictures of himself doing it, including selfies of himself with a blood-smeared face and one with a thumbs up.Three years later,...
A 14-Year-Old Was Killed And Four Teens Were Injured In A Shooting After A High School Football Match
A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a Philadelphia high school, police said. All five of the victims were on the Roxborough High School football team and were walking off the field after a scrimmage match with two other schools when the gunfire rang out.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
