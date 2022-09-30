ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

11-Year-Old Boy Wrangles in Impressive Bull Shark on Gold Coast

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJvuF_0iH5fi7l00

Recently, an 11-year-old angler in Australia reeled in an impressive bull shark from the back of his Gold Coast canal home. Footage of the child shows him working hard to bring in the large fish for his first-ever bull shark catch.

In the short one-minute clip, the unnamed boy hooks the fish from his home’s dock. While he wrangles it in, the boy maneuvers back down the dock and onto the shoreline. The pre-teen keeps at it and puts all his might into the catch.

After battling the bull shark, at the very end of the clip, you see the fish flopping around at the edge of the shoreline. The sea creature isn’t fully grown as it looks only a few feet in length. Yet for an 11-year-old boy, it took all his strength to reel the shark in.

National outlet The Australian posted the video of the boy’s catch on Thursday, September 22. To check out the young man’s first bull shark catch.

Officials Investigating After Dead Bull Shark Found ‘Defiled’ Wearing Sunglasses on Florida Beach

In other recent bull shark news, Florida officials are investigating a disturbing incident in the area of Fort Myers. A beachgoer posted a clip on TikTok after discovering a dead bull shark under an overpass bridge. The shark was staged beside a blanket and a bag of food with sunglasses over its eyes and graffiti around its body.

Social media users were up in arms over the “defiled” shark. It’s bad enough to have left the fish’s corpse out underneath the overpass. But leaving their mark and making light of its death has many TikTok users furious over the incident.

As he filmed the scene, the TikToker behind the camera from the account @alwayzfishing said, “Seriously? Look at this. Who thought this was even funny?”

The TikToker assumed the same people that killed the fish left it to rot. The man made sure to voice his displeasure with what he witnessed. He shared that whoever killed the bull shark is also responsible for the mess under the bridge.

“I don’t know who you are,” the TikToker says in the clip. “But if you ever see this video, I want you to know you’re a piece of s**t. Trust me, everyone agrees with me.”

Since the man posted the video earlier this month, he’s removed the clip of the defiled bull shark. We’re not sure exactly why, but since the incident is under investigation, it might be because the clip is now official evidence. We’ll update you if any further information comes out about the bull shark in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton

Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Outsider.com

‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Opens Up About His Relationship With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl

Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy get along so well in the kitchen that they launched a new baking product together to commemorate his family. Recently, the stars of Happy Days and Dallas, who have been together for more than two years now, talked about their new sourdough kit called Duffy’s Dough. The couple says that the kit includes a dehydrated starter that goes back “at least 70 years.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coast#Fish#Sea Creature#Impressive Bull Shark#Australian#Beachgoer#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw Reveals He’s Recovering From Cancer After Fans Worry About Him During Pregame Show

NFL legend and commentator Terry Bradshaw reveals he is recovering from cancer after fans expressed concern about him during the Fox pregame show last week. As previously reported, fans became alarmed when Terry Bradshaw began fumbling over his words during the September 25th broadcast of FOX NFL Sunday pregame show. There were even questions as to whether he should still be working at FOX. Other fans focused on Bradshaw’s appearance during the show.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

West Virginia Barber Devises a Deer Urine ‘Sprinkler System’ to Keep Loiterers Away

A West Virginia barbershop owner keeps disruptive vagrants at bay with a very potent deterrent… deer urine. According to the business owner, he has been losing customers because of loitering vagrants that have caused damage to his property. The owner explains that months of asking them to leave without results have driven him to the breaking point. However, his unusual answer caught the attention of the internet, as it included deer pee, West Virginia’s WSAZ 3 reports.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Avalanche Completely Wipes Out 30 Tents at Mount Manaslu

If you were looking for some gut-wrenching footage to kickstart your week, then we’ve got you covered. Footage from Mount Manaslu in Nepal shows the moment a massive avalanche completely wipes out 30 tents. Even more terrifying to watch, however, are the handfuls of people seen running ahead of the avalanche, rushing to escape with their lives. Check it out.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Family Releases Statement After Her Death

Country star Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. The late singer-songwriter’s family shared a statement following the news of her death. Loretta Lynn, who is known for hits such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” passed away peacefully in her home today, Tuesday, October 4. Her family shared a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy