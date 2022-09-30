Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication. Lincoln, NE (October 10, 2022) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that his office has started to mail early vote ballots for the November 8th General Election. Voters who have requested that their ballot be mailed to them should start to receive their ballots by the end of this week. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO