Star Tran To Resume Fare Collections
Lincoln, NE (October 3, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes are available for purchase beginning today. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares...
Business Index Falls to Lowest Level since June 2020:
OMAHA, Neb. (October 3, 2022) — The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, fell again in September but remained above growth neutral for the 28th straight month. Overall Index: The Business Conditions Index, which uses the...
Huskers Battle Past Maryland, 3-1
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) COLLEGE PARK, MD. – The #3 Nebraska volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22) win at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers improved to 12-1 (4-0 Big Ten) on the season with their fifth straight win. Nebraska’s 12-1 start is its best since 2018.
Tom Lorenz Passes Away
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
LNK Scooter Program To Continue
Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more...
Arrests Made In Monday Stabbing Death
LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 4)—Lincoln Police late Tuesday morning provided additional information on the reported homicide late Monday afternoon at an apartment near 40th and Highway 2. The two suspects in custody are Sallie Gilmer, 15, who was arrested for first-degree murder, and Isaac Honigschmidt, 16, for aiding and abetting...
Victim’s Name Released From Lincoln’s Latest Homicide
Joshua Larsen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police) (KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Lincoln Police have released the name of the man killed Thursday, September 29th near. North 65th & Madison Avenue. Officers found 48-year-old, Robert Aguirre of Lincoln, responded to a check welfare call. 35-year-old Joshua Larsen was arrested for 2nd...
UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
UPDATE: LPD Not Releasing Name Of Six People Killed Sunday At 56th & Randolph
LINCOLN—(KFOR – Oct. 2, 2022)— At this time, the Lincoln Police Department is not releasing the names of 6 people killed early Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash near 56th and Randolph. Families are working to make their notifications. LPD extends its condolences to families and loved ones.
Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). 36 year old, Tabitha Viktora failed to return to the facility Friday night from her job in the community. Viktora started her sentence on July 29 , 2020. She was sentenced to...
UPDATE: 2 In Custody for Stabbing Death In South Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (October 3, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has 2 people in custody for a stabbing that occurred at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2. On Monday, shortly after 4 pm, officers responded to a report of an unconscious man who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers arrived and found the man dead with “injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument” according to a Police statement.
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (October 3, 2022) (KOLN) – A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26...
Three People To Hospital After Apartment Fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (October 3, 2022)(KOLN) – Lincoln Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns, after their north Lincoln apartment caught fire. The fire was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. at a small apartment complex near 44th and Cornhusker Highway.
Court Documents Reveal Details Of Man’s Death
Joshua Larsen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police) Lincoln, NE (October 3, 2022) (KOLN) Court documents are providing additional information on what led up to the killing of a 48-year-old man in Lincoln last week. Joshua Larsen, 35, was arrested in connection to the killing of Robert Aguirre, 48. Police said officers...
Early Voting Ballots Going Out This Week
Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication. Lincoln, NE (October 10, 2022) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that his office has started to mail early vote ballots for the November 8th General Election. Voters who have requested that their ballot be mailed to them should start to receive their ballots by the end of this week. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.
