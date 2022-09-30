Florida Woman, Husband Arrested After Stealing Co-Workers Baby From Hotel They Worked At

A Florida woman and her husband were arrested this week after taking a woman’s child from a hotel they work at together.

Zita Gasperik, 49, and her husband Jan Hans Gasperik, 49, were charged with child neglect and kidnapping.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon at approximately 8:30 a.m. where an employee said Zita Gasperik took her 16-month-old child without her permission.

The Gasperik’s were stopped on U.S. 1 shortly thereafter with the child in her lap and not in a child’s car seat. The child was not harmed.

The mother (victim) told deputies that Zita Gasperik, also a hotel employee, was stating how cute the baby was and took a picture. She also reportedly said, “this baby is mine today.”

Zita Gasperik took the child to a breakfast room, but when the mother went to get her child back, she discovered Gasperik left the property with the child.

Deputies say that Gasperik’s husband, Jan Hans, was driving a vehicle that was stopped by the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Zita Gasperik is being held in Monore County Jail on two felonies on no bond.

Jan Hans Gasperik was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $130,000 bond.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement