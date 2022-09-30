Read full article on original website
Tacos Mx
A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot, this Mexican kitchen in Fulham is one of those ‘if you know you know’ kind of places. Order from the window and try to nab one of the few seats outside while you wait, because the sooner you eat the crispy baja fish or chilli beef tacos after getting your food, the better. Everything is made fresh to order, so there's always a little bit of a wait. While you do, try not to stare as you watch others perched on the benches get messy with a steak fajita burrito. They also make very good churros, so save some stomach space for dessert if you’ve got a sweet tooth.
Interboro Spirits & Ales
In case the drip paint murals along the outside walls didn’t clue you in, Interboro isn’t really going for a beer bro-ery vibe. This East Williamsburg spot is both a brewery and a distillery, and it has a cozy white-brick taproom that features art from local artists. Come by for a beer or a cocktail when your favorite band is playing in the garage. If you want to lean into the fall thing, try the holiday cider or smoky-sweet maple pecan old fashioned.
Great State Burger
Great State Burger recently got purchased by the Sea Creatures team (a la Bateau, Walrus And The Carpenter) and it’s way better than it used to be—at least when it comes to the Ballard location. The crinkle fries are hot and crunchy, the burgers are well-salted and juicy, and the milkshakes are thick and frosty. If you’re desperate for a double stack with gooey yellow american cheese alongside a chocolate malt, you can feel good about grabbing that here.
Beast & Cleaver
Turns out that one of the best restaurants in town is located inside a Ballard butcher shop after hours. You can experience Beast & Cleaver a few ways: buy some chops or links to cook at home, go to their Tuesday/Wednesday wine bar nights, or attend a tasting menu dinner under their alter ego “The Peasant.” No matter when you show up, the steaks, burgers, homemade sausages, and surprisingly, the salads at this meat-focused operation are outstanding, and the wine list is excellent, too.
Tú Lan Restaurant
Almost 50 years after they first opened, Tú Lan is still serving the same last meal-worthy imperial rolls, huge bowls of phở, and grilled meats over rice and vermicelli as they did back in the day. The Mid-Market Vietnamese spot is pretty straightforward—it has just a few seats in the back of the long space, a kitchen where you can see pork sizzling towards charred perfection on the grill, and quick service that’s efficient without feeling impersonal. The best part? Portions are huge, and you can get in and out for about $10, making a meal here one of the most cost-efficient in the city.
The Treats Club
This Netil Market dessert stall is every sugar head’s dream. The stall is open for takeaway on Saturdays and Sundays and it’s the spot for things like doughnuts stuffed with Nutella fudge brownies, salted caramel hot glazed doughnuts, and smores hot chocolates.
Seattle Pops
It’s really easy to get indecisive in Wallingford when it comes to dessert, as there are a handful of ice cream shops to choose from. But if you want a popsicle, there’s only one option: Seattle Pops. There are fruit- and cream-based ones, but our favorites feature spears of homemade brownies shoved inside flavors like mint grasshopper or coffee. If you want to customize yours, they offer dips, drizzles, and other toppings.
Chīsai Sushi Club
Quality, sub-$100 omakase isn’t exactly easy to find in SF. Luckily, Chīsai Sushi Club exists. The tiny Bernal Heights spot offers $90 omakase that includes 13 courses of nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, and mini taiyakis for dessert. Aside from not costing half a month’s rent, everything that lands on the table is well-executed and excellent across the board. They also have a 17-course option for $120, plus a 13-course ($70) vegetarian version with things like confit leek and asparagus nigiri. Whatever you choose, just know the non-nigiri dishes lean smaller, so if you want to leave completely full consider adding a supplement, like uni carbonara or toro donburi. This laidback spot is also ideal for casual-yet-kind-of-fancy date nights (jeans are totally acceptable here), or dinners before hitting the nearby bars.
Flavourtown Bakery
If you spend just a minute on this Fulham cake shop’s Instagram page, you’ll understand why you don’t rock up and get one cupcake to go. You might head to the small, pink-tinged bakery with that intention, but you’ll end up leaving with a box of assorted cupcakes, a Mars Bar brownie, a monster slice of red velvet cake, and a hot choc cookie for the road. And by the road, we mean your mouth. With fun combos like vegan Biscoff sundae and brownie cheesecake cupcakes, you’ll want to try them all. And you should, because they taste even better than they look—seriously impressive when they look this good. There are a couple of tables inside but your best bet is to take away.
QP Tapas
The menu at QP Tapas is an izakaya/Spanish tapas mashup. That may sound a little busy, but this is not a case of conflicting puzzle pieces being jammed against each other—this place is delicious. QP isn’t technically its own restaurant. The team takes over the casual Coral Gables lunch spot MKT Kitchen Fridays and Saturdays for dinner service. The menu is a mix of simple dishes that let great ingredients shine—like caviar-topped Don Bocarte anchovies—and complex plates that will act like a defibrillator to anyone stuck in a restaurant rut. If you’re one of those people, order the uni risotto, which is exactly what it sounds like (and exactly as good as it sounds), and the excellent okonomiyaki made with your choice of mushroom escabeche or chorizo. Alcohol options include wine and sake by the glass or bottle as well as a lovely frozen sangria.
Sugar Taco
Sugar Taco is the type of casual Mexican spot you visit to devour a platter of loaded nachos, a burrito, and goblet-sized chamoy margarita, minus all the dairy and meat that usually comes with it. There are also a few tacos on the menu at this West Hollywood spot, including seitan carne asada and jackfruit carnitas coated in a thick, savory sauce. Maybe the sauce is there to mask the vegan meat’s chewier texture, but we’re still fans of its tangy BBQ-like flavor. You know you’re not eating real meat, but these tacos are well-seasoned, come on warm corn tortillas, and the salsas aren’t half bad, either. Get the churro donuts, too.
The Sushi Samurai
Sushi Samurai has been around for over a decade, but it’s practically a whole new restaurant now that their menu is now entirely vegan. The small plates, rolls, and nigiri rely heavily on faux seafood, so you’ll find fishless options like tempura-battered konjac shrimp, imitation salmon sashimi, and spicy “tuna.” Your best bet is to stick with the fake shellfish—the texture is spot-on, and the tempura breading makes the konjac taste more similar to real prawns, as opposed to nigiri featuring striped slices of what resembles opaque Jell-O.
Cafe Juanita
For a special occasion dinner, Cafe Juanita in Kirkland is the ultimate venue. With a dark, sleek space that can only belong on the Eastside where the Microsoft executives play, it's a restaurant where you can dress up and propose to the love of your life over A5 Miyazaki wagyu and delicate homemade tagliatelle with chanterelles. Their $185 tasting menus have both vegetarian and vegan options, which also makes Cafe Juanita incredibly versatile for a cuisine that tends to prioritize pork and butter.
Taco Heart
Taco Heart is East Passyunk’s counter-service breakfast spot serving up Austin-style tacos. The Migas Maximus packs egg, sausage, migas, fresh jalapeño, queso, and avocado in their house-made flour tortilla, but you can’t go wrong with the BECA (bacon, egg, cheese, and avocado). The breakfast bowls are equally hearty–we love the Mornin’ Bowl, with sweet potato, spinach, refried black beans, sunny-side-up egg, cilantro, and avocado. But whatever you order, add a side of the puffy chips (reminiscent of a more substantial wonton chip) and the veggie queso. There are a few seats inside, but for now, it’s online ordering only. Get your order together ASAP–pick-up slots will be hard to come by.
Lower Nob Hill
A new casual date spot has touched down in Nob Hill, and it happens to serve excellent Nepali small plates. There are momos with pork filling that’s so tender it practically melts in your mouth, spicy, lime-y chatpate, and delicate pani puri. Smaller shareable dishes aside, they also have lettuce wraps and chicken bowls that are more filling, and refreshing soju cocktails and wine that pair perfectly with anything off the dinner menu. If you’re not already convinced to come here for a second date with someone you swiped right on, know that they also do $2 oysters every day.
