ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby County Schools#Tennessee#K12#Mscs#Tcap#Cfo#Middle College#Memphis Business Academy#Power Center Academy
WATN Local Memphis

Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
WATN Local Memphis

New men's center honors fallen sergeant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1. The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy