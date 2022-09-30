Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state. This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale. ‘A’ is 90-100 ‘B’ is 80 – 89 ‘C’...
City honors Memphis 13 on 61st anniversary of district's school integration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city is honoring the Memphis 13 for their legacy of integrating area schools 61 years ago. A kickoff event was held Monday at Springdale Elementary with a screening of the Memphis 13 documentary, and a meet and greet with an artist who will create four murals, one for each school baring the faces of the Memphis 13 students.
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
Memphis 13 to be honored with art murals 61 years after integrating MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — History was made 61 years ago when 13 Black first graders were the first to integrate into the Memphis Shelby-County School System. They are now known as the Memphis 13. “In my book I think they’re all super heroes,” Memphis Artist Jamond Bullock said.
Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
How low Mississippi River levels impact farmers heading into harvest season
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The low Mississippi River levels in Memphis and ongoing dry conditions are also drying up profits for Mid-South farmers, whose soybeans, corn and wheat are shipped down river to market. The drought conditions along the river - months in the making - are expected to also...
Sentencing reset for former Memphis tax preparer who filed more than 80 fake tax returns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Photo above is from August 2020. Sentencing in the case of a former Memphis tax preparer who pled guilty to filing more than 80 bogus tax returns was reset in federal court Tuesday. Pia Sims faced federal charges in connection with stolen credit cards,...
Opinion | It may be politicking, but more funding for TBI is welcome news | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cynics might call it election year politicking. But whether it is or not, Governor Bill Lee’s announcement of additional staff at the state crime lab is welcomed news. Clearly the governor and Tennessee legislative leaders felt of the sting of sharp criticism for talking a...
Here's where the Shelby County Health Department is offering the flu vaccine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time again to get a flu shot. The Shelby County Health Department is now offering the influenza vaccine at two immunization clinics and five public health clinics across the area. The vaccine is available at no cost to those with health insurance and on...
New men's center honors fallen sergeant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1. The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Interim MLGW Chief Utility Officer Alonzo Weaver prioritizing infrastructure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW's board announced the transition plan for the company Wednesday following the resignation of the current president and CEO J.T. Young. Alonzo Weaver, who will be taking control of leadership, joined MLGW in 1983. He said he is primarily focused on continuing the improvement of the utility company’s infrastructure.
MLGW announces transition plan for CEO job after J.T. Young's resignation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) Board Chairman Mitch Graves announced his transition plan for MLGW Wednesday following the October 14 effective date of the resignation of President and CEO J.T. Young. “By Charter, I will serve as Acting President and CEO in addition to remaining...
Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge lays out plan to combat youth crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, on the job less than a month, said promised reforms are already underway in how to balance punishing and rehabilitating young people. The topic is timely this month with two high-profile murder suspects linked to the juvenile justice...
Shelby Co. Clerk's Office lines causing more headaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office have become an issue for those new to the state looking to get a new car registration. Thalia Hayman has tried to get her Tennessee car registration four times. Monday, she waited in line for about five...
Memphis man creates city's first fashion association, hoping to make Memphis a go-to city for fashion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fashion Industry Association is the first fashion organization of this sort in the area that focuses on building connections and mentoring up-and-coming artists in the fashion industry. We spoke with the president of the association, James Davis, about why this is a big deal...
South Memphis and Orange Mound getting ready for community revitalization
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big changes are coming to the Soulsville and Orange Mound communities in Memphis. Community leaders told us it's all to benefit those neighborhoods. “No one is an island. You can’t do it by yourself,” said Reginald Milton, South Memphis Alliance, Inc. (SMA) Executive Director.
Untested rape kits plague Tennessee long before recent Memphis case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems with rape kit evidence testing keep haunting Memphis. A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits was shaken by Cleotha Henderson's arrest in the killing of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted during a morning jog last month. So when...
Shelby County Commission approves $200,000 grant to fund midwives for Choices Center for Reproductive Health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Choices Center for Reproductive Health in Memphis has been awarded a grant of more than $200,000 to help fund midwives for the area. The grant was approved Monday by the Shelby County Commission. This comes as the Tennessee Department of Health 2022 report indicates that Shelby...
