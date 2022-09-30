Read full article on original website
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
Essence CEO Explains Why The Future Is ‘Doomed’ Without Black Women’s Involvement at Revolt Summit
Essence CEO Caroline A. Wanga made it her business to “reposition who the Black woman is” this past weekend at the Revolt Summit x AT&T 2022. She made it clear that the future would be “doomed” without the Black woman’s involvement. The two-day conference took...
One year ago, this NJ genius said this … (Opinion)
Not much is discussed these days about COVID. People are so over any discussion of the nightmare that China, nature and our government put us through. Last year at this time we were in the middle of a contentious gubernatorial race. It was one year ago today that Gov. Phil Murphy debated his opponent Jack Ciattarelli.
Bill Gates says political polarization 'may bring it all to an end' and could even lead to a civil war
Bill Gates, who has been the subject of many conspiracy theories over the years involving vaccines, added that misinformation is also an issue.
Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins Launches New Book – “Real Talk: What Other Experts Won’t Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle, 2e”
The first edition of Real Talk was the winner of a 2020 Best Indie Book Award, and Real Talk, 2e, builds on that success, providing more no-nonsense, practical, ready-to-use public speaking advice and proven presentation strategies for the busy professional. Chandler, Arizona – Sep 30, 2022 – Noted author and...
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in October
From Tricia Hersey's 'Rest Is Resistance' to George Saunders's 'Liberation Day'
Poor Richard’s Women: An Intimate Portrait of Benjamin Franklin
Long dismissed by historians, she was an independent, politically savvy woman and devoted wife who raised their children, managed his finances, and fought off angry mobs at gunpoint while he traipsed about England. The new book Poor Richard’s Women: An Intimate Portrait of Benjamin Franklin (Beacon Press, 2022) by Nancy...
Why virtue signaling isn’t the same as virtue — it actually furthers the partisan divide
IN A SPEECH on July 23, 2022, before the Conservative Political Action Committee, or CPAC, Sen. Ted Cruz introduced himself to the audience with the words, “My name is Ted Cruz and my pronoun is kiss my ass.”. In 2019, the Vermont College of Fine Arts appealed to a...
Make Sure You Download the Latest Ministry of Propaganda Updates – Charles Hugh Smith
While it’s fun to sort all the propaganda into various boxes, we would do well to look for what all the marketers / MoP players seek to mystify. It’s time once again to check for Ministry of Propaganda updates, which like Windows and iOS is constantly being updated to counter new threats and enhance the user experience (heh).
L.O.E. share new single Secret Societies Rule The World
UK post-rock quartet L.O.E. will release new EP Secret Societies Rule The World in November. Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. have streamed the title track of their upcoming EP Secret Societies Rule The World, which you can listen to below. The EP will be released on November 30 through Hopeful Tragedy Records.
Authors Protest Publishers’ Law Suit Against the Internet Archive Library
A large and growing group of authors and creative professionals including Neil Gaiman, Naomi Klein, Cory Doctorow, Alyssa Milano, Lily Wachowski, and Tom Morello have signed a letter protesting the publishing industry’s lawsuit against the Internet Archive Library. The Internet Archive is a digital library of internet sites and...
Chinese Censors Target a Textbook
The Communist Party of China has punished 27 people involved in producing state-approved math textbooks that featured "subversive" images of children, including drawings of a child sticking his tongue out and making a peace sign, male children grabbing female children, and a girl in a bunny outfit. The Global Times, a state-controlled newspaper, reported in August that the head of the People's Education Press was given demerits and the editor in chief was fired. Illustrators who worked on the book, according to The Guardian's translation of the Ministry of Education's announcement, were "dealt with accordingly."
You don't have to read the whole article: "Reader's Block" author says stop shaming over reading
There is no wrong way to read. That's the message behind "Reader's Block: A History of Reading Differences," a fantastic new book by Matthew Rubery, a professor of modern literature at Queen Mary University of London. "Reader's Block" is a tribute to everyone who knows they are intelligent — but also knows that they struggle with the supposedly straightforward task of reading. Throughout history, people who need help learning how to read have been told that they are stupid, lazy or both, and then shamed for it. Even intellectually curious individuals who read without using their eyes (for example, consumers of audio books) are often told that what they do does not count as "real" reading.
