There is no wrong way to read. That's the message behind "Reader's Block: A History of Reading Differences," a fantastic new book by Matthew Rubery, a professor of modern literature at Queen Mary University of London. "Reader's Block" is a tribute to everyone who knows they are intelligent — but also knows that they struggle with the supposedly straightforward task of reading. Throughout history, people who need help learning how to read have been told that they are stupid, lazy or both, and then shamed for it. Even intellectually curious individuals who read without using their eyes (for example, consumers of audio books) are often told that what they do does not count as "real" reading.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO