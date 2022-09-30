ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix

New Jersey 101.5

One year ago, this NJ genius said this … (Opinion)

Not much is discussed these days about COVID. People are so over any discussion of the nightmare that China, nature and our government put us through. Last year at this time we were in the middle of a contentious gubernatorial race. It was one year ago today that Gov. Phil Murphy debated his opponent Jack Ciattarelli.
Demi Lovato
Rina Sawayama
getnews.info

Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins Launches New Book – “Real Talk: What Other Experts Won’t Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle, 2e”

The first edition of Real Talk was the winner of a 2020 Best Indie Book Award, and Real Talk, 2e, builds on that success, providing more no-nonsense, practical, ready-to-use public speaking advice and proven presentation strategies for the busy professional. Chandler, Arizona – Sep 30, 2022 – Noted author and...
newyorkalmanack.com

Poor Richard’s Women: An Intimate Portrait of Benjamin Franklin

Long dismissed by historians, she was an independent, politically savvy woman and devoted wife who raised their children, managed his finances, and fought off angry mobs at gunpoint while he traipsed about England. The new book Poor Richard’s Women: An Intimate Portrait of Benjamin Franklin (Beacon Press, 2022) by Nancy...
Louder

L.O.E. share new single Secret Societies Rule The World

UK post-rock quartet L.O.E. will release new EP Secret Societies Rule The World in November. Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. have streamed the title track of their upcoming EP Secret Societies Rule The World, which you can listen to below. The EP will be released on November 30 through Hopeful Tragedy Records.
thesource.com

Authors Protest Publishers’ Law Suit Against the Internet Archive Library

A large and growing group of authors and creative professionals including Neil Gaiman, Naomi Klein, Cory Doctorow, Alyssa Milano, Lily Wachowski, and Tom Morello have signed a letter protesting the publishing industry’s lawsuit against the Internet Archive Library. The Internet Archive is a digital library of internet sites and...
Reason.com

Chinese Censors Target a Textbook

The Communist Party of China has punished 27 people involved in producing state-approved math textbooks that featured "subversive" images of children, including drawings of a child sticking his tongue out and making a peace sign, male children grabbing female children, and a girl in a bunny outfit. The Global Times, a state-controlled newspaper, reported in August that the head of the People's Education Press was given demerits and the editor in chief was fired. Illustrators who worked on the book, according to The Guardian's translation of the Ministry of Education's announcement, were "dealt with accordingly."
Salon

You don't have to read the whole article: "Reader's Block" author says stop shaming over reading

There is no wrong way to read. That's the message behind "Reader's Block: A History of Reading Differences," a fantastic new book by Matthew Rubery, a professor of modern literature at Queen Mary University of London. "Reader's Block" is a tribute to everyone who knows they are intelligent — but also knows that they struggle with the supposedly straightforward task of reading. Throughout history, people who need help learning how to read have been told that they are stupid, lazy or both, and then shamed for it. Even intellectually curious individuals who read without using their eyes (for example, consumers of audio books) are often told that what they do does not count as "real" reading.
