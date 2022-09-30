ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vukovcan: Loss to GT Highlights Disturbing Trends for Pitt Offense

Sometimes winning covers up issues and that certainly appears to be the case with Pitt. However, following Saturday night’s embarrassing display at Acrisure Stadium, plenty of things are being called into question. Not many people were willing to criticize because Pitt was 3-1 and assumed the defending ACC Champions would figure things out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Football: Two area games cancelled this Friday

Two area high school football games will not be played Friday due to a lack of players. Warren JFK's game at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas is canceled Friday due to a lack of Aquinas players. 21 Sports has learned Aquinas has only 14 healthy players and were forced to cancel...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Bethel Park Head Coach Brian DeLallo Embraces Rivalry Game Against Upper St. Clair Coming Up on Friday

Bethel Park is off to its best start since 2008 when they played for the state championship, entering this week with a 5-1 record, outscoring their opponents 171-107. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball. Leading the charge for the Blackhawks is fullback/linebacker Gavin Moul, a Delaware commit who has punished opponents with his bruising running style of offense and his hard-hitting tackling style on defense. Other contributors on offense are running back Austin Caye, and wide receiver Ryan Petras. Petras was used as a running back in Friday night’s win over Penn Hills in the place of an injured Caye. Ty Stewart, Dinari Clacks, Jack Rielly, Jason Nuttridge along with Caye and Moul on defense, held Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger in check on Friday night.
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Philly

Man dies following escalator accident after Steelers game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a football fan dies due to injuries he sustained at the Steelers game. Officials say the man fell off the escalator at Acrisure Stadium just after the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.The stadium is home to both, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland Jewish News

Duquesne receives $50M from Jewish alum, renames law school

The law school of Duquesne University has a new name, thanks to a $50 million gift from an alumnus recognized as one of the country’s top courtroom litigators. Thomas R. Kline – a Philadelphia-based lawyer selected as the No. 1-ranked attorney among 65,000 active Pennsylvania lawyers by the publication Super Lawyers every year since its inception in 2004 – donated earlier this month, leading officials to rename the 111-year-old law school the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University.
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

Heyward House brings 'Craig's Closet' to 10 local schools

Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward has never forgotten stories about his father’s experiences when he arrived at Pitt to play football. Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of six siblings growing up in a single-parent household. Money was tight, and he owned just one suit to meet the formal wear requirement for Pitt Panthers on game days. Cam knew how that made his dad feel. So through a partnership between the Heyward House foundation and Sport Clips, he helped developed a program called Craig’s Closet to provide high school boys access to new and gently used dress clothes at no cost.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

3 injured in Parkway East crash in Pittsburgh

Three people were injured in a single-car crash on the Parkway East early Monday, according to state police. Charles Williams Jr., 60, of North Braddock, was traveling east near the Squirrel Hill exit just before 12:15 a.m., police said. As he was merging into the right lane, police said he lost control of his car and struck an embankment, flipping the car onto its roof.
PITTSBURGH, PA

