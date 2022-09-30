Read full article on original website
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 6
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Loss to GT Highlights Disturbing Trends for Pitt Offense
Sometimes winning covers up issues and that certainly appears to be the case with Pitt. However, following Saturday night’s embarrassing display at Acrisure Stadium, plenty of things are being called into question. Not many people were willing to criticize because Pitt was 3-1 and assumed the defending ACC Champions would figure things out.
WFMJ.com
Football: Two area games cancelled this Friday
Two area high school football games will not be played Friday due to a lack of players. Warren JFK's game at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas is canceled Friday due to a lack of Aquinas players. 21 Sports has learned Aquinas has only 14 healthy players and were forced to cancel...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bethel Park Head Coach Brian DeLallo Embraces Rivalry Game Against Upper St. Clair Coming Up on Friday
Bethel Park is off to its best start since 2008 when they played for the state championship, entering this week with a 5-1 record, outscoring their opponents 171-107. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball. Leading the charge for the Blackhawks is fullback/linebacker Gavin Moul, a Delaware commit who has punished opponents with his bruising running style of offense and his hard-hitting tackling style on defense. Other contributors on offense are running back Austin Caye, and wide receiver Ryan Petras. Petras was used as a running back in Friday night’s win over Penn Hills in the place of an injured Caye. Ty Stewart, Dinari Clacks, Jack Rielly, Jason Nuttridge along with Caye and Moul on defense, held Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger in check on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a football fan dies due to injuries he sustained at the Steelers game. Officials say the man fell off the escalator at Acrisure Stadium just after the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.The stadium is home to both, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team.
Cleveland Jewish News
Duquesne receives $50M from Jewish alum, renames law school
The law school of Duquesne University has a new name, thanks to a $50 million gift from an alumnus recognized as one of the country’s top courtroom litigators. Thomas R. Kline – a Philadelphia-based lawyer selected as the No. 1-ranked attorney among 65,000 active Pennsylvania lawyers by the publication Super Lawyers every year since its inception in 2004 – donated earlier this month, leading officials to rename the 111-year-old law school the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University.
Police say a man is dead after he reportedly fell from an escalator in Acrisure Stadium, the home field of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.
theincline.com
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
kidsburgh.org
Heyward House brings ‘Craig’s Closet’ to 10 local schools
Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward has never forgotten stories about his father’s experiences when he arrived at Pitt to play football. Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of six siblings growing up in a single-parent household. Money was tight, and he owned just one suit to meet the formal wear requirement for Pitt Panthers on game days. Cam knew how that made his dad feel. So through a partnership between the Heyward House foundation and Sport Clips, he helped developed a program called Craig’s Closet to provide high school boys access to new and gently used dress clothes at no cost.
3 injured in Parkway East crash in Pittsburgh
Three people were injured in a single-car crash on the Parkway East early Monday, according to state police. Charles Williams Jr., 60, of North Braddock, was traveling east near the Squirrel Hill exit just before 12:15 a.m., police said. As he was merging into the right lane, police said he lost control of his car and struck an embankment, flipping the car onto its roof.
Pittsburgh senior high-rise residents say they have no heat
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures in the region plummeting into the 40s overnight, seniors at Riverview Manor in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood said they have no heat — and no management to turn to for help. A resident told Channel 11 some have been turning on their ovens...
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
