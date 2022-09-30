JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #3 Jamestown High School volleyball team extended its win streak to seven consecutive matches on Tuesday night with a straight-set victory over #4 Legacy. Set scores were 25-17, 25-23, and 25-20. Jamestown picked up a set one win off the backs of Kinley Anderson and Haylie Hakanson as the junior and senior combined for nine kills in the opening set. Legacy was focused on Bernadette Newman in the first set, but Newman came alive for sets two and three to total a game-high 16 kills. The Jays were forced into a seventh set point to pick up a set two victory before cruising late in set three.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO