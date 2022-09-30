Read full article on original website
Norman Kleingartner
Norman Kleingartner, 86, Gackle, ND, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home near Gackle. Norman was born February 8, 1936 on the family farm south of Gackle to Balzar and Olga (Schlenker) Kleingartner. He was raised on his aunt and uncle’s farm, Lydia and John Kinzler, following the passing of his mother shortly after his birth. He attended the local country school and helped on the farm.
Positive Grooming Celebrates Relocation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Positive Grooming. This business provides dog grooming services and is now located at 505 13th St. SE. You can reach them at 701-200-6665. For more information about ribbon cuttings, contact...
Washington Elementary Soup’er Fundraiser Planned
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Washington Elementary PTO is hosting the annual knoephla & chili drive through fundraiser Oct. 28th from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The PTO is raising money to build a new playground for all the grades K-5 on the north playground. While all of the playground equipment is quite old, the wooden playground structure is rotting and has been determined unsafe for the children to use.
Kalli Hegerle and Ellie Holen Earn GPAC Player of the Week Honors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com) — Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) and Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) from the second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team were recognized by the conference office as Attacker and Defender of the Week. Hegerle hit .408 in three matches for the Jimmies last week, totaling 35...
Blue Jays Get Revenge, Sweep Legacy at Home
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #3 Jamestown High School volleyball team extended its win streak to seven consecutive matches on Tuesday night with a straight-set victory over #4 Legacy. Set scores were 25-17, 25-23, and 25-20. Jamestown picked up a set one win off the backs of Kinley Anderson and Haylie Hakanson as the junior and senior combined for nine kills in the opening set. Legacy was focused on Bernadette Newman in the first set, but Newman came alive for sets two and three to total a game-high 16 kills. The Jays were forced into a seventh set point to pick up a set two victory before cruising late in set three.
Foster County Historical Society Seeking Mill Increase
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Foster County Historical Society is seeking the public’s support in approving the requested one-half mill increase in the Nov. 8 General election. Mike Larson is the historical society vice president for Foster County. Larson says the historical society also oversees the Putnam House,...
Jamestown Parks & Rec Receive Grant for Trapper Field
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Department of the Interior (DOI) has awarded several grants totaling $1,250,858.23 to different parks projects across North Dakota. The funds are authorized by Congress through LWCF and the State of North Dakota will further allocate these funds to support local public parks projects, state conservation, and expand outdoor recreation access.
Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone Eligibility Redesign Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Buffalo Bridges Zone Director Mandi Freije provided the latest information of the eligibility redesign currently being seen in North Dakota. Freije says there will be four regions in the state for eligibility, with Buffalo Bridges overseeing Region VI. Freije says they’re also working on creating...
Superintendent Discusses Exit Interview Policy
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech says they want to do a better job regarding exit interviews with staff. During the Monday night board meeting, Dr. Lech informed the school board that in discussions between himself and Sally Ost, they determined they could do a better job collecting and analyzing exit interview data from certified and non-certified staff.
Blue Jay Recap: Boy’s Soccer Season Ends at State Qualifier
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boy’s soccer season came to a close on Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s High School as the Blue Jays fell in a state qualifier match. Back in Jamestown, the volleyball team swept Watford City in a double counter. BOY’S...
Travelling Trophy Again Up for Grabs Friday
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a game that already has playoff seeding and media poll implications, a travelling trophy adds yet another dimension. Valley City and Jamestown renew their football rivalry Friday at Hanna Field in Valley City, with the Hi-Liners holding the top position in the QRF rankings and media poll, and Jamestown being second in both of those rankings.
City Moves Forward with CDBG Housing Sponsorship, Senior Living
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has moved forward with being the sponsoring entity for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for a potential housing project Monday. In September, Stride Development PBC informed the city of their interest in meeting the housing needs recently identified in the...
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. First declared in 1989, the month has been used to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. “Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation,...
Cardinals Rushing Attack Paves 28-6 Win Over Harvey-WC
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington Cardinals racked up 259 rushing yards and controlled the game clock throughout the game to defeat Harvey-Wells County 28-6 in Region 2 Class B 11 man football. Carrington (3-4) kept their playoff hopes alive and can qualify with a win at Langdon in 2 weeks. The Cardinals ran 64 offensive plays to the Hornets 38 total snaps.
