Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Tuesday October 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 310: Back To Fortress Berkshire
Reading FC remain third in the table ahead of a huge week of games after a 3-1 win over Huddersfield. Marc and Westy are back to discuss the match, answer your Mailbag questions, review the club Newsbites and look ahead to Norwich and QPR in Big Match Preview. Sponsored by...
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own
I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton
Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU...
Roker Roundtable: “Is Abdoullah Ba close to coming into contention for a Sunderland start?”
We talked about this a bit on the podcast we recorded on Sunday, and my thoughts were that it’s a matter of time before we see him. From what I’ve seen, it just seems like he’s got ‘it’, whatever that is. I said he reminds...
Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Rangers
After two weeks without football of any kind and a full month without any Premier League games, Liverpool returned to action over the weekend but they could only manage a draw against Brighton as what has been a difficult start to the 2022-23 season—a year in which Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were expected to challenge on all fronts but instead find themselves adrift in the league and in a fight in their Champions League group—continues.
Fan Letters: “Yet another Sunderland game ruined by time-wasting and a poor referee!”
Saturday was yet another game that was ruined by Preston’s time-wasting and yet another poor refereeing performance. Credit to the away supporters, who never stopped chanting for virtually the entire game. We are definitely missing a tall centre forward, and it seems we may still be a few weeks...
On This Day (3rd Oct 2009): Sunderland into top six after United leave it late at Old Trafford!
It never feels like the good ol’ days when you are actually living through them. Nobody tells you to enjoy it while it lasts and back in Steve Bruce’s first season in charge, it felt, at least for a while, that we might be going places. During the...
Women’s Champions League group stage: Chelsea drawn into Group A of Death
Qualification for the Champions League ended midweek last week and today the ping pong balls fluttered and were plucked and gave us the results of the UEFA Women’s Champions League draw. Given the pots, a group of death was always likely, but there are two and Chelsea is in one of them.
Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw
Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
Rangers Manager and Captain Pay Respects at Hillsborough Memorial
Liverpool host Rangers in matchday three of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Ahead of the tie, Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and captain, James Tavernier, paid their respects at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield. The two men laid a wreath to honor the 97 men, women, and...
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Having been denied a chance to participate in the (inaugural) European Cup by The Football League in 1955, Chelsea had to wait another 44 long years to make our debut in Europe’s premier competition. Our first ever opponents in the Champions League? AC Milan of course, on September 15, 1999, at Stamford Bridge. Twenty-three years later, the Rossoneri are finally back in town!
Delight and ‘huge relief’ for Aubameyang with first Chelsea goal
In his third appearance, and first Premier League start as Chelsea’s latest brave soul to wear the No.9 shirt, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched his first Chelsea goal. It’s the 69th Premier League goal of his career (nice), and the 302nd of his career overall, so it’s not exactly a rare sight to see Auba celebrate a goal, but the first goal for a new team is always a notable mark. And considering everything else that’s gone on — professionally with his move and Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, and personally as the victim of an armed robbery that left him a facial fracture — it was even more heartening to see the 33-year-old’s delight at his well-taken strike.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Take the Derby, Beat Manchester United 6-3
Manchester City 6, Phil Foden (8’, 44’, 72’), Erling Haaland (34’, 37’, 64’) Manchester United 3, Antony (56’), Anthony Martial (84’, 91’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a great match where they played perhaps the best first half of football under Pep Guardiola.
Six of the Best As Manchester City Hammer United
Manchester City maintained the city bragging as the blues crushed United at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden helped themselves to a treble as the blues made light work of the red neighbours to remain unbeaten and move to within one point of leaders Arsenal. City have been...
REPORT: Callum Wilson to extend his contract with Newcastle United
According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Callum Wilson will extend his deal with Newcastle United for two more years. Wilson arrived in Tyneside in the summer of 2020 when he inked a four-year contract that will now see him remain in Newcastle until the summer of 2026 if he gets to see his new deal run out.
Harvey Elliott Named Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Player Of The Month
It has not been an ideal start of the season for Liverpool. There have been too many easy goals conceded, too many inconsistent performances, and just too many damn draws. One of the few bright spots has been the consistently bright play from young midfielder Harvey Elliott. The 19-year old,...
