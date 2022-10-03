ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs. 49ers Week 4: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
 4 days ago

The Rams travel to San Francisco for a Monday Night Football matchup with the division foe 49ers in Week 4.

The Los Angeles Rams head to San Francisco for a Monday Night matchup against the division rival 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams enter the game at 2-1 and on a two-game winning streak after the opening week loss to the Bills. L.A. has wins over Atlanta and Arizona .

The 49ers are 1-2 and without newly-crowned starting quarterback Trey Lance after a broken ankle sidelined him for the season. Jimmy Garoppolo steps back into the starting role.

San Francisco has losses to Chicago and Denver that bookend a win over Seattle.

It's the third meeting between the two division rivals this calendar year, and each team always kicks the intensity up a bit when they face each other.

"I think the ultimate thing that's really important for us is each game is its own separate entity," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "But we know that this game is going to be different than the other ones. We've got to be able to show up, play well in that three-hour window. That's what our focus and concentration will be solely focused on. No different than when we had to play them for the third time last year."

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (2-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, 5:15 p.m. PT

WHERE: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (68,500)

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams +1.5 (-110), San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Rams +105, 49ers -125

