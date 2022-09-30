Read full article on original website
mylittlefalls.com
Morgan’s Dairy
“Around the back and up the stairs ….” That’s how our mornings began. The first time I heard that instruction from my Uncle Morgan Carrig, it was about 5:00 a.m. on a Saturday morning, circa mid-June 1964. My older brother Kevin, who had previously enjoyed all the benefits and privileges of employment as a milk delivery boy for Morgan’s Dairy, was “unavailable” – no doubt due to a Friday night dance at Filipski’s bowling alley on the South Side.
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING TODAY: Early dismissal at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School
UTICA — A power outage occurred at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School, at 2630 Remington Rd., Utica. Due to the power outage, all students will be dismissed at noon today.
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
iheartoswego.com
Kevin Michael Snyder – September 30, 2022
Kevin Michael Snyder died on Friday September 30th 2022 in Rome, N.Y. Kevin was born on March 8, 1962 in Oswego, N.Y. He was the youngest of eleven children. Kevin was a lighthearted and compassionate soul that enjoyed the simple things in life, especially spending time with his family. He...
WKTV
Utica officials call for Valley View proposals
The City of Utica is accepting requests for proposals to run Valley View once it's renovated. Owner of Daniele's at Valley View, Jeff Daniels, has put it an RFP. City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal. The City of Utica...
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
mylittlefalls.com
Cheese hits the spot with an incredible festival
If you were one of the few who didn’t attend the Cheese Festival, you missed one fantastic event. It started out chilly with an overcast sky, but by the time they opened the gates, the clouds were parting, and people were showing up by the shuttle bus load. I...
WKTV
Madison High School student accused of threatening mass harm on school bus
VERONA, N.Y. – A student from Madison High School was arrested last week after allegedly making a threat on a school bus coming from the Madison-Oneida BOCES on Spring Road in Verona. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the threat was reported on Friday around 3:20 p.m. Following an...
Shelter: Cat thrown from pickup in Stillwater
The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for help finding the owner of a cat, which they say was thrown from a moving pickup truck on Wednesday.
Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
New York State Military Museum to close for four months
The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center will be closed to the public after Saturday, October 8. The museum and research center will close for four months for roof repairs on the 131-year-old facility.
Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment
REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School
Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY
Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
mylittlefalls.com
Dolgeville 5k benefits non-profit
Kelly Daukontas with Live Well Fitness Health & Wellness Center in Dolgeville has created a non-profit to raise money to help kids stay in sports by purchasing athletic equipment for needy kids. “We started the Live Well Community Wellness Program last year, which is a non-profit organization that we created...
