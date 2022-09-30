ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgeville, NY

mylittlefalls.com

Morgan’s Dairy

“Around the back and up the stairs ….” That’s how our mornings began. The first time I heard that instruction from my Uncle Morgan Carrig, it was about 5:00 a.m. on a Saturday morning, circa mid-June 1964. My older brother Kevin, who had previously enjoyed all the benefits and privileges of employment as a milk delivery boy for Morgan’s Dairy, was “unavailable” – no doubt due to a Friday night dance at Filipski’s bowling alley on the South Side.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kevin Michael Snyder – September 30, 2022

Kevin Michael Snyder died on Friday September 30th 2022 in Rome, N.Y. Kevin was born on March 8, 1962 in Oswego, N.Y. He was the youngest of eleven children. Kevin was a lighthearted and compassionate soul that enjoyed the simple things in life, especially spending time with his family. He...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica officials call for Valley View proposals

The City of Utica is accepting requests for proposals to run Valley View once it's renovated. Owner of Daniele's at Valley View, Jeff Daniels, has put it an RFP. City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal. The City of Utica...
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Cheese hits the spot with an incredible festival

If you were one of the few who didn’t attend the Cheese Festival, you missed one fantastic event. It started out chilly with an overcast sky, but by the time they opened the gates, the clouds were parting, and people were showing up by the shuttle bus load. I...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment

REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
REMSEN, NY
Big Frog 104

Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY

Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
REMSEN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Dolgeville 5k benefits non-profit

Kelly Daukontas with Live Well Fitness Health & Wellness Center in Dolgeville has created a non-profit to raise money to help kids stay in sports by purchasing athletic equipment for needy kids. “We started the Live Well Community Wellness Program last year, which is a non-profit organization that we created...
DOLGEVILLE, NY

