ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nippertown.com

Schenectady Native and Guitarist David Malachowski Dies at 67

NEW YORK – Schenectady native David Malachowski, a noted guitarist who toured globally and served as Shania Twain’s music director among any other accomplishments, died of heart failure Thursday, September 29, in New York City. He was 67. Longtime area writer Don Wilcock described him as “a gentle,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nippertown.com

Troy Music Hall’s Music at Noon Series Lineup Announced

TROY – The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is excited to announce that the popular lunchtime series Music at Noon is back for the 2022-23 season. Since 1988, on the second Tuesday of each month from October to May, the free Music at Noon concert series has presented exceptional musicians with a diverse mix of musical styles. Shows are free to attend; be sure to bring your lunch! The kickoff to the season will feature guitar and vocal pops from Hui Cox and Laura Roth on October 11th.
TROY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday

The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Albany, NY
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany

Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Returns to Albany! Want the Details?

2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. Looking back at 2022, over 40,000 people set an attendance record watching rapper Nelly at the New York State Fair. SPAC had a great Summer with a packed Morgan Wallen show. REO Speedwagon and Robert Plant also made their way to Saratoga. Now, here's a glimpse into what 2023 has in store.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#City Music#Music Hall#Portsmouth#New England#Nylark Hall#Vtnectar#Nhpressroom Portsmouth Nh
albanymagic.com

New Hoagie Chain Coming to the Capital Region

Sandwich lovers, you’ll have even more tough decisions when it comes to lunch in the Capital Region. A sub chain called PrimoHoagies plans to open two or three new restaurants in the Albany area within the next year, with another seven in the not too distant future. PrimoHoagies is...
ALBANY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Café Opens in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE — What started as a growing social media page for motorcycle enthusiasts (518 Motorcycles) has now turned into a café on Schuylerville’s Ferry Street. Jamie and Ray, founders of Kickstart Café have long been passionate about motorcycles, and through their social media journey they stumbled across Mike Milliron, owner of Iron Coffee Company. Together, the three of them saw the potential for a coffee shop and what it could bring to the Schuylerville community. Borrowing from their website, “coffee and motorcycles share many fundamental values, everyone has their own personal taste, and the two things bring everyone together.” And so, Kickstart Café was born.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act

Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift

ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
GUILDERLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy