The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
nippertown.com
Schenectady Native and Guitarist David Malachowski Dies at 67
NEW YORK – Schenectady native David Malachowski, a noted guitarist who toured globally and served as Shania Twain’s music director among any other accomplishments, died of heart failure Thursday, September 29, in New York City. He was 67. Longtime area writer Don Wilcock described him as “a gentle,...
nippertown.com
Troy Music Hall’s Music at Noon Series Lineup Announced
TROY – The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is excited to announce that the popular lunchtime series Music at Noon is back for the 2022-23 season. Since 1988, on the second Tuesday of each month from October to May, the free Music at Noon concert series has presented exceptional musicians with a diverse mix of musical styles. Shows are free to attend; be sure to bring your lunch! The kickoff to the season will feature guitar and vocal pops from Hui Cox and Laura Roth on October 11th.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday
The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany
Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
The wing-ers are in for Saratoga wing off!
Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Returns to Albany! Want the Details?
2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. Looking back at 2022, over 40,000 people set an attendance record watching rapper Nelly at the New York State Fair. SPAC had a great Summer with a packed Morgan Wallen show. REO Speedwagon and Robert Plant also made their way to Saratoga. Now, here's a glimpse into what 2023 has in store.
albanymagic.com
New Hoagie Chain Coming to the Capital Region
Sandwich lovers, you’ll have even more tough decisions when it comes to lunch in the Capital Region. A sub chain called PrimoHoagies plans to open two or three new restaurants in the Albany area within the next year, with another seven in the not too distant future. PrimoHoagies is...
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate Factory gets new owners
Uncle Sam's All American Chocolate Factory has new owners. This comes after previous owner Joe Suhrada said he is retiring from the business after 33 years on October 1.
Harvest Fest returning to the Crossings at Colonie
The Town of Colonie’s annual Harvest Fest is set for Sunday, October 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Crossings Park. Admission is free.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
New Café Opens in Schuylerville
SCHUYLERVILLE — What started as a growing social media page for motorcycle enthusiasts (518 Motorcycles) has now turned into a café on Schuylerville’s Ferry Street. Jamie and Ray, founders of Kickstart Café have long been passionate about motorcycles, and through their social media journey they stumbled across Mike Milliron, owner of Iron Coffee Company. Together, the three of them saw the potential for a coffee shop and what it could bring to the Schuylerville community. Borrowing from their website, “coffee and motorcycles share many fundamental values, everyone has their own personal taste, and the two things bring everyone together.” And so, Kickstart Café was born.
WNYT
Saratoga County brothers arrested for “Trainsurfing” in New York City
Police say two brothers from Saratoga County were caught riding on top of a train in New York City. The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew and John Hogan, from Wilton and Saratoga Springs respectively, were caught surfing on top of a Queens-bound subway train. According to the...
Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act
Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
WNYT
Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift
ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
Flipside Gaming opens at new Clifton Park location
Flipside Gaming has opened at a new location in Clifton Park. The store used to be on Barney Road, but is now located at 1208 Route 146.
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
