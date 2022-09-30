Read full article on original website
K. Rod
4d ago
that's crazy as a parent like I don't know what I'd do his parents make the right decision but man that had to be so hard I think if it was my child how hard that would be
zentropy
3d ago
Good for the parents but that had to be a difficult decision for them. I'm glad the guy is off the streets. As a parent this sort of thing is one of my worst nightmares. If that girl hadn't fought back this story could have had a very different ending.
Wickey R
4d ago
Good for them, I would have bet 10 bucks, that was a woman by the video, Glad they caught him🙏, how scary. Plus how sad for his parents. Another example of mental health care needs. 🙏✝️💓
Related
DA charges 17-year-old as adult in deadly I-70 shooting
Jameel James is facing a murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski.
Family of 16-year-old killed in Northglenn wants answers
It was a quiet Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place. Northglenn police say a fence was broken and the two juveniles entered the yard and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the homeowner.Family members identified 16-year-old Ismael Cordova as one of the two killed.Natasha Rodriguez, Ismael's stepmother told CBS News Colorado, "This lady called me where the house was, told me what happened that two kids were shot." She then put her face in her hands and added, "We thought he was at his girlfriend's house, she called me at 8:30 at night to say she...
Identity theft victim’s card charged at store while it was in her possession
Police in Glendale are looking for help in identifying two people in pictures who managed to use someone's card while it was still in the person's possession.
1310kfka.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in violent Greeley home invasion
A man will spend more than 40 years behind bars for a violent home invasion and robbery in Greeley. 22-year-old Raymond Ramirez was sentenced to 42 years in prison. Police said Ramirez and for others forced their way into a woman’s home and pointed a gun in her face while she slept before putting her into a headlock and dragging her to the basement, where they beat her. Her adult son, who’s a military veteran, and her grandson tried to stop the intruders, and Ramirez shot the veteran in the shoulder. Ramirez pleaded guilty in August to charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, burglary and child abuse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspects wanted in string of marijuana dispensary burglaries
Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly burglarized five marijuana dispensaries in the past week.
Aurora police shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
2 boys killed after reported trespassing in Northglenn
Two boys were shot and killed when they attempted to get into a resident's backyard Sunday afternoon, police said.
KJCT8
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran in home invasion
A 22-year-old was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting a veteran during a home invasion.
Teen arrested in connection to 14-year-old boy’s death
An arrest was made Friday night in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in Denver's Marston neighborhood in early August.
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
denverite.com
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
Police investigating CSU student’s death
A student died at a Colorado State University residence hall and police are investigating the circumstances of their death, the university said.
Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
Englewood Police arrest murder suspect running with rifle
Englewood Police have arrested a man they say was running down a residential street with a rifle after responding to calls of shots fired.The calls came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday near South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue.When officers arrived, they saw a man running west along Radcliff carrying a rifle. They took him into custody without incident before investigators found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once she's been identified and her family notified.Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately provided.
Hit-and-run victim dies after 2 days in critical condition
The victim of Thursday's hit-and-run in Wheat Ridge, Carmen Cennamo, 55, died Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. On Thursday at 8:51 p.m., Cennamo fell into the street and was hit by a vehicle on West 41st Avenue at Kipling Street, according to police. His cause of...
