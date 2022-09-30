The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a win in what was nothing short of a nail-biter across the pond in London against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Kirk Cousins was pleased to add another W to the Vikings’ resume, but admitted that he’d like to do so in a more convincing fashion. The Sunday […] The post Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO