Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots
If you can’t beat him, just troll him. While that’s not probably going to work against Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at least that’s going to make fans of opposing teams feel slightly better. On Sunday, the same fans had fun on Twitter poking fun at the haircut Rodgers showed up with during […] The post NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders
The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them. #Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says […] The post Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson reacts to John Harbaugh’s go-for-it decision after loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens blew yet another massive lead on their home field, losing to the Buffalo Bills 23-20. The Ravens led the game 20-3 in the second quarter and did not score again Sunday. Late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20, Baltimore was facing a 4th and Goal from inside the two yard line. Coach Harbaugh decided to go for it instead of taking the easy field goal. Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the play.
Bills receive massive Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox Week 4 updates that Josh Allen will love
The Buffalo Bills’ 17-0 dream might be over, but they’re still one of the best teams in the league. A big part of that is due to their potent offense keeping them in any game they play. However, like with most teams, some of their key weapons are dealing with injuries: WR Gabriel Davis and TE Dawson Knox.
Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tragedy strikes as fan dies at Jets-Steelers game
A fan who watched Sunday’s Week 4 showdown between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers died from a fall in the Acrisure Stadium. According to the report from Associated Press, the said male spectator tragically passed away after falling from an escalator inside the stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety released details of […] The post Tragedy strikes as fan dies at Jets-Steelers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally relented and inserted rookie QB Kenny Pickett into an NFL regular season game. Will Pickett be the permanent starter moving forward? What can we expect from him? Here are our bold predictions for Kenny Pickett after he replaced Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4. The age of Kenny Pickett […] The post 4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints
The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a win in what was nothing short of a nail-biter across the pond in London against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Kirk Cousins was pleased to add another W to the Vikings’ resume, but admitted that he’d like to do so in a more convincing fashion. The Sunday […] The post Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues
It appears that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with a bad case of fumbilitis. Gordon had yet another lost fumble in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented about Gordon’s struggles with ball security this season following the game and basically said […] The post Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons addresses possible back injury after win over Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys won their third straight game Sunday, defeating the Washington Commanders 25-10. Their defense has played outstanding football during that stretch. That is particularly true of standout sophomore Micah Parsons. He had another solid game, with four tackles and one tackle for loss. He also applied a ton of pressure on Commanders QB Carson Wentz.
Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears
The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game
After early rumblings that Dak Prescott could make a return to the field Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams, it didn’t take long for the team to rule Prescott out for Week 5. Dallas needed the results of an X-ray scheduled for Tuesday before the […] The post Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
