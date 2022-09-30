Read full article on original website
Past and Current Seahawks Players Sound Off On Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Injury
The scary injury suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made waves in the NFL
Dolphins' Tagovailoa has concussion, no timetable for return
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says there is no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf against the Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after frightening head injury
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
Neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired over 'several mistakes'
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a game has been fired.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Rex Ryan Blows Up on Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Rex Ryan was angry with the Dolphins for putting Tua Tagovailoa in danger.
ESPN
What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next
The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter...
