An object in motion stays in motion. Or so claims Newton’s first law. Unfortunately for runners, this isn’t actually the case. Every time your foot hits the ground, braking forces grip your sole and interrupt forward motion with a series of, often imperceptible, start-stop motions. As a result, our movements are inherently inefficient, and that’s a real… drag. This is exactly the problem that adidas set out to solve in 2021 with the ground-breaking 3D printed midsole they developed for the first iteration of the 4DFWD. 3D printing is a term you seem to hear referenced everywhere these days. But for neophytes —...

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO