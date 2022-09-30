Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis condominiums caught on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
actionnews5.com
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 30-October 2
Sisters, prepare thyselves. ’Tis almost All Hallows’ Eve. But who at Memphis magazine lit the black-flame candle? Tsk, tsk. It seems we, the Sanderson Sisters, have been awakened once more. (And not just for the Disney+ Hocus Pocus sequel.) Indeed, it seems that Memphis is awakened, too, with the Halloween spirit. All Hallows’ Eve has become a month of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok! Just look at these pumpkins carved with faces, lit within by non-black-flame candles. Thousands of them. Not one of them is carved with Master’s face. Oh, book! Can thou explain?
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. Sunday morning, the river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according tothe National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the water...
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sept. 30-Oct. 1
The Memphis Tigers are taking on Temple on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Tickets start at $20. If you would like to buy a ticket, click here. The 2022 Mempho Fest is returning this weekend and bringing nearly 20 musical artists to the Radians Amphitheatre stage at the Memphis Botanic […]
St. Jude Ironman Competition to shut down dozens of roads this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 St. Jude Ironman Competition is set for Oct. 1 in Memphis. Roughly 3,000 athletes are expected to participate in the event, a late-season race. The event will also shut down over two dozen roads around Shelby Farms and other areas of Shelby County on Saturday.
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Covers Allman Brothers Band, Rolling Stones With Chuck Leavell At Mempho Festival [Photos/Videos]
Athens, GA rock and roll institution Widespread Panic returned to Memphis, TN on Saturday to kick off a two-night headlining stint at Mempho Music Festival. The performance included a surprise sit-in from another beloved musician with Georgia ties, keyboardist Chuck Leavell, the longtime “glue guy” for The Allman Brothers Band, The Rolling Stones, and countless other notable acts.
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Gordon Food Service opens in Memphis
Gordon Food Service, a family-managed broadline foodservice distribution company in North America, on Thursday opened its newest location in Memphis. The 27,000-square-foot store at 1460 Union Ave. is located in the Midtown neighborhood, offering shoppers in the area more grocery options. Looking to diversify and expand Gordon Food Service brands...
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Overturned trailer causing delays on I-240 and Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are advised to find an alternate route as crews work to remove an overturned tractor trailer from Interstate 240 near Lamar Ave. The incident happened around noon on Saturday and crews are still on the scene. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck in the first place. WREG […]
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
East Memphis apartment fire destroys 2 buildings, 8 units, MFD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — Several people were left without homes Sunday after towering flames consumed two East Memphis apartment buildings. MFD said it happened at 6704 Wild Ridge Circle. “I heard this loud boom, really loud boom,” Kathy Poppenheimer, who lived in one of the eight units burned in the...
storyboardmemphis.org
LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on
StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
