aledotimesrecord.com
Where Illinois GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey stands on abortion & cash bail
After pulling away from a crowded GOP field in the June primary, thanks in part to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, state Sen. Darren Bailey won the Republican nominee for governor. Facing Democrat incumbent Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, the Xenia legislator is in an uphill battle, according to...
wmay.com
Illinois Chamber Of Commerce Endorses Mendoza
Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has picked up the endorsement of a business group that usually backs Republican candidates. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce says Mendoza is the only statewide Democrat to get the group’s backing this year. The Chamber says Mendoza approaches the job with a commitment to fiscal integrity and a spirit of bipartisanship.
Illinois’ fight over eliminating cash bail intensifies
Federal legislation intended to make it harder to overturn presidential elections moves closer to becoming law. Opponents of the SAFE-T Act in Illinois fight to prevent some aspects of the law from taking effect in the new year. Iowa comes away with a larger budget surplus than expected, giving corporations a tax cut in the […]
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
The bail reform debate in Illinois
Bail changes coming to Illinois as part of the 2021 "SAFE-T Act" are driving a flood of dire predictions and public safety debates.Why it matters: The Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA) doesn't start until January, but the new rules are already a huge factor in this fall's election.And misinformation in media and political ads have left many confused about what the law entails. Catch up quick: The measure reforms the current "cash bail" system that bases the freedom of people awaiting trial largely on their ability to pay money.Bail reform advocates note the current system disproportionately affects communities of color.The new...
wmay.com
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
nprillinois.org
Examining The Record: Darren Bailey pushed to fix the state's ills, but critics call him ineffective
As Illinois’ landmark abortion-rights law was finalized in 2019, current Republican gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey grew exasperated about extending protections to an “individual” beyond just a “woman” — a change recognizing, for example, that transgender men can get pregnant. “Who else can get pregnant...
wmay.com
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Hurricane claims expected to increase; haunted house safety urged
Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
wmay.com
Poll shows Illinoisans favor Predatory Loan Prevention Act which caps interest
(The Center Square) – As lenders highlight the negative effects of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, a new poll shows Illinoisans are in favor of the law. As of March 2021, payday loans in Illinois have an interest rate cap of 36%. The act provides that any loan made in excess of 36% is considered null and void, and no entity has the “right to collect, attempt to collect, receive, or retain any principal, fee, interest, or charges related to the loan.”
fox32chicago.com
Flood-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian may soon appear in Illinois, AG warns
CHICAGO - Thousands of cars and trucks were caught in rising waters as Hurricane Ian made its way across the Southeast, and not just mainstream ones. Many totaled flood cars illegally find their way back into the used car market after every major flood event, while others with minor damage that isn't properly disclosed could lead to major repair bills down the road.
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
Illinois lawmakers debate major railroad merger
(WTVO) — The fight continues against a proposed merger of two major railroads. The debate centers around Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads. Officials in Illinois are calling for an honest assessment of how merging the companies would impact the Chicago area. Several suburbs said that a merger would slow down first responders’ response […]
fox32chicago.com
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
wmay.com
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images...
